As boatbuilder Dan Miller drove west on Route 3 one Saturday morning in April, headed for Liberty’s Lake St. George, he harbored all the usual concerns of a shipwright on a sea-trial day: Would the powerboat his crew had just finished building come off its trailer smoothly? Would it float as expected on its waterline? Up ahead, the retired physics professor who’d commissioned the boat in question hauled it behind a pickup truck borrowed for the project. As Miller followed the gleaming white hull, he wondered whether its power system would work as intended. A lot was riding on that question, more than usual, because while Miller and his 16-person Belmont Boatworks crew are old hands at boatbuilding, this was the first time they — or anyone else — had ever launched a completely solar-powered fiberglass passenger boat.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO