They Won! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2022

By alexbossip
 4 days ago
And the winners of Halloween are…

Halloween 2022 elevated Spooky SZN to another level with multiple big budget costumes, impressive pop culture tributes, and hilarious recreations of viral social media moments that shattered the internet.

This year Diddy took control of Gotham and the internet with his chaotically brilliant take on Heath Ledger’s Joker that secured his crown as King of Halloween.

Other winners were Winnie Harlow‘s Michael Jackson/Iman costumes from the classic ‘Remember The Time’ video, Kerry Washington‘s transformation into Lionel Richie, Donald Faison‘s daughter melting our heart as Dionne Davenport, Halle Bailey stunning as Neytiri from ‘Avatar,’ Janelle Monae going full Wondaland, and more.

Halloween Queen Heidi Klum wowed everyone yet again with her EPIC Halloworm costume that we’re sure took several hours to pull together.

“The inspiration was really like a worm,” she said in an interview with ‘Good Morning America.’

“Last year, I wanted to be a tree and a tree also was very hard to do,” adding, “I’m just excited that we all can celebrate again, meet each other. The last two years because of the pandemic, we’ve kind of been restricted and not able to do big parties.

So I’m glad that we all get to get together again and have fun together and see each other, see everyone’s costumes — that’s what I’m always most excited about.”

Klum squiggled, squirmed, and slithered alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz at her 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming, Prime Video, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana At Moxy Lower East Side in NYC.

Who won Halloween 2022? If not Diddy, then who? Tell us down below and peep the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of the year on the flip.

Bossip

Bossip

