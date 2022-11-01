Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
adidas To Reissue The Crazy 1 “Lakers Home” On November 11th
Earlier this year, it was revealed that adidas would be bringing back a classic — the Kobe, or the Crazy 1 as many know it today — from the late Kobe Bryant‘s short-lived run with the brand. And leading up to the release of the “Sunshine,” the Three Stripes recalled many a pair due to some troubling quality control issues. But with production now (hopefully) in order, the Three Stripes are ushering in another beloved colorway from the shoe’s past run: the “Lakers Home.”
sneakernews.com
The Packer Shoes x Saucony Jazz ’81 Comes “From A Magical Place”
Packer Shoes has maintained a relatively low profile since spring when it launched its Prada-inspired collaboration with Reebok. As the end of 2022 inches closer, the tri-state institution has prepped a two-pair drop with Saucony to help celebrate the Jazz ’81‘s 40th anniversary. Clad in a simple cream...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore”
Together, A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have produced some of the most exciting collaborative releases of the last few years. And by the end of November, the two will have added to their belt the Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore,” which just surfaced via official images. Teased...
sneakernews.com
Get A Well-Balanced Sneaker Collection With The New Balance 2002R “Egg Yolk”
The New Balance 2002R almost fell victim to oblivion in the late 2000s, but the silhouette has found its footing throughout the last two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle sneaker emerged in an eye-catching “Egg Yolk” style that abandons the muted grey associated with New Balance for a vibrant yellow. Premium pig suede and breathable mesh throughout the upper indulge in a uniform look, with the only interruptions arriving via branding and other supporting hits at the profiles and heel. Underfoot, the sole unit (borrowed from the 860v2) keeps things relatively simple while participating in the “Neo-vintage” trend that’s infiltrated footwear like never before since mid-2020. The ACTEVA LITE midsole and ABZORB SBS heel component couple with N-ergy shock absorption technology and Stability Web arch support for a tried-and-proven ride. Together, each aforementioned detail further expands the 2002R’s ever-growing roster, with “Egg Yolk” likely to appear on other designs in the near future.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Tropical Gradients Brighten Up This Nike Air Max Plus
Gradients galore. The Nike Air Max Plus has continuously ignored the ensuing cool climate, relentlessly employing a constant stream of gaudy propositions anchored by the transitioning color scheme. Outfitting its most boisterous scheme yet, the latest offering employs titular tropical hues across the silhouette. Flowing from yellow to magenta to...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Dons Lakers Colors
The Air Jordan 1 FlyEase hasn’t become a mainstay within the brand’s lineup of products, but accessible footwear is sure to become a priority over the next handful of years. Recently, the modified version of the original Air Jordan silhouette emerged in a regal purple and vibrant yellow...
sneakernews.com
adidas Basketball Presents The Pixar-Inspired “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection
From Star Wars, Spider-Man and Lego, professional hoopers hold a great affinity to the characters and pop culture references that they grew up with. Exploring those culture phenomena’s on the court, adidas knows all too well how to capture the aforementioned aesthetics through their signature star’s silhouettes, now introducing their latest collaborative collection with Pixar inspired by The Incredibles.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adopts The “Sweet Beet” Look
Beets are the black cats of vegetables. Grandma puts them down on your plate fully expecting them to be cleared by the end of the meal yet the maroon-colored juice sits untouched, drowning slices of the unappealing produce as you stab at it unassumingly with your fork. The Swoosh too,...
sneakernews.com
Pyer Moss Readies Up Their Last Collaborative Collection With Reebok
Pyer Moss may be one of the best things to ever happen to Reebok. But like all good things, this, too, is coming to an end. After five long but fruitful years, the two will be closing the book on their partnership, sending it off with one final collection. Born...
sneakernews.com
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From October 29th to November 4th
The peak of the holiday season is fast-approaching, and brands are capitalizing on the time of year to confirm and tease new product. As has become customary, handfuls of Air Jordan product has been previewed ahead of December’s shopping events. Away from the footwear, however, the Jumpman family announced the signings of two new members: Kiki Rice and Javon Walton. Both figures are still teenagers, suggesting Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand views them as big bold bets for its future.
sneakernews.com
Nike Stacks TPU And Leather Swooshes On Top Of This Upcoming Dunk Low
With yet another restock landing later this week, it’s likely most are growing tired of the Dunk Low “Panda.” Nike, too, apparently, as they’ve put several spins on the colorway over the course of the last few months. This newly-revealed Dunk Low, which just surfaced in...
sneakernews.com
Technicolor Panels Dress This Latest Nike Air Force 1
While snow is soon to fall and the weather will be shifting towards a cooler climate, The Swoosh continues to dress its 40th anniversary silhouette in boisterous outfits that warm up the ground with each step. For instance, the multi-color gradient that touches down on the most recent women’s-exclusive Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R “Black/Gunmetal” Is Available Now
Amidst a constant stream of boisterous summer outfits and collaborative efforts, sometimes simplicity hits different. Such is the case with New Balance’s latest pitch-dark 2002R construction following the silhouette’s most recent team-ups with atmos and N.HOLLYWOOD. Centered around “Phantom” shaded mesh, the midfoot panel and heel tab proffer...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance Rainier Returns In “Glazed Ginger”
The New Balance Rainier may be a relic of the past, but the hiking boot has garnered newfound attention amongst fashion enthusiasts thanks to a recent co-sign by Teddy Santis. While a full-on retro cycle has yet to commence, the rugged proposition has returned in classic “Glazed Ginger” overseas. Textile base layers visible at the toe and mid-foot deviate from their brown leather surroundings in a navy tone that harkens back to hiking boots from the past. Black metal hardware along the tongue and Vibram sole units further contrast the traditional-looking brown that takes over most of the Mt. Rainier-inspired design. New Balance branding is stamped onto the profiles and top of the tongue, keeping things simple, but heritage-driven.
sneakernews.com
ADIDAS TERREX BELONGS OUTSIDE
Over the last half-decade, a growing trend of wearing utilitarian, outdoors-inspired gear saw streetwear aficionados and the fastidious fashion crowd ditching their seasonal box-logo hoodies and vintage couture in favor of shell jackets and modular cargo pants. Despite the purveyance of camping clothes as streetwear, the foundational brands of this quirky space have yet to truly lean in as they focus on authenticity and a strong ethos. Ironically, it’s that concentration on intent is what makes the “gorpcore” trend so uniquely fun to dabble in, but there’s no denying how seriously the outdoor gear industry takes its craft.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Lands In “Black/Coconut Milk”
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 may have debuted in 2010, but it’s positioning itself for a compelling retro run. Recently, the Cushlon-cushioned silhouette emerged in a new black, brown and off-white colorway in line with the autumnal season. And while no details have been disclosed about the pair’s inspiration, comparisons to the original Off-White x Nike Air Presto from 2017 are hard not to make given the upper and sole unit’s color combination. (Kevin Durant recently hooped in a pair of his latest signature sneaker stylized as the five-year-old collaboration.) Nevertheless, the upcoming sneakers differentiate themselves with the colorful accents throughout the tongue and outsole, as well as via the rabbit graphics printed onto the sock-liners. A larger Nike Sportswear collection with the same detail may follow, but only time will tell.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High Goes Black And Redwood
Burgundy has taken full control this fall season as The Swoosh dips everything from its Air Presto to the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in the deep maroon shade. Constructing a winter-ready aesthetic, recently surfaced images see the Nike Dunk High become re-accustomed with the dark red hue.
sneakernews.com
Donovan Mitchell And adidas Swing Across The Spider-Verse With A Marvel Collab Pack
For the past half decade Donovan Mitchell has proudly resided as the League’s friendly neighborhood Spida, swinging into each city – now with the Cleveland Cavaliers – and tying up opponents in a flash. While anticipation grows feverishly for the first trailer to Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Mitchell and the team at adidas have cooked up an ensuing collaborative collection ahead of the sequel’s premier next June.
sneakernews.com
Maybe Tomorrow And Saucony To Drop “Tortoise” And “Hare” Collaborations At ComplexCon
While better-known for its Justin Timberlake-approved beanies, Maybe Tomorrow has broken into the world of sneakers with the help of its friends at Saucony. New York-based creative and leader of Maybe Tomorrow has previously customized pairs from the Massachusetts institution, but his latest project brings his label’s name to the Saucony Shadow 6000 and 3D Grid Hurricane. Inspired by Aesop’s Fables, the aforementioned designs take on “Hare” and “Tortoise” themes, respectively, speaking to Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony’s own recognition that sometimes going at it together is better.
Comments / 0