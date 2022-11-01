Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Sole Fly x Air Jordan 13
Quietly enjoying its 25th anniversary, shipping and logistical issues have played a major role in the brand’s lackluster celebration of MJ’s 13th signature silhouette, but recently surfaced images at Sole Fly’s latest collaboration hints at the commemoration continuing on through 2023. Continuously experimenting with the blue-shaded tonal...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”
First teased via mock-up in late March, the women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” has finally emerged via official images ahead of a late November drop. As has become customary over the last few years, December’s main holiday retro will be preceded by a women’s-exclusive version of the tuxedo-appropriate Air Jordan that debuted in 1995. Traditional patent leather is abandoned across the mudguards and replaced with an elegant suede. Much of the upper also takes on a softer construction than standard pairs of the popular Jordans, with “Metallic Silver” Jumpman logos on the heel delivering eye-catching contrast to the otherwise uniform “Midnight Navy” sneaker. Underfoot, the women’s shoe deviates from the arrangement found on the Jordan 11 “Cherry” as it features its titular hue across its semi-translucent outsole.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Gets Unique Aged Look
The “University Blue” look continues to be popular amongst Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers. Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have also been blessed with the AJ1 Mid. This is a less expensive and more readily available take on the sneaker we all know and love. The Air Jordan 1 Mid always fills the shelves at Foot Locker, and there are always some amazing colorways. For instance, fans are about to become privy to the Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue,” which has been officially unveiled.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Release Date Announced
Another colorway is being added to the Air Jordan 1’s extensive library. There is no more iconic shoe than the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe is beloved by sneakerheads, and it has an amazing reputation that cannot be toppled. For years, fans have been buying every colorway they can get their hands on, and that won’t change for years to come. Jordan Brand has come through with some dope women’s exclusives, including the “Starfish” offering, which can be found down below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tiki Leaf” Drops Next Year: First Look
This Air Jordan 1 Mid has a unique concept. When Michael Jordans stepped into the NBA, he was able to get his very own signature shoe. Of course, this was none other than the Air Jordan 1. These days, the OG version of the Air Jordan 1 is referred to as the High OG. It is a shoe that fans still love, to this day, and that is certainly not going to change for a very long time.
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
Comments / 0