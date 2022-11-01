ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NC

ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others

A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Richfield UMC community lunch program opens

It has taken a couple of years to come to fruition, but Richfield United Methodist Church now is serving lunches in person and drive-through for community members in need. The church previously was working with Stanly Community Christian Ministry, which has continued to provide drive-through meals at Mount Zion Lutheran Church twice a week. However, concerns and delays caused the church to go in a different direction.
RICHFIELD, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools receives around $800,000 in safety grants

Stanly County Schools recently received two grants to help bolster school security totaling almost $800,000, officials announced during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The district received $457,326 from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. This money in part will go to ensure each school has...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub

The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
PINEHURST, NC
WBTV

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home

Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville

Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

