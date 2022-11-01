Read full article on original website
ourdavie.com
Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie
Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others
A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers’ Parade Dance Was ‘Like Elaine On Seinfeld’
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers was a big hit with school alumni and other parade-goers at the NC A&T State University Homecoming when he danced to a rap song along the homecoming parade route accompanied by a Sheriff’s Department vehicle. However, when the video of the song and dance...
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Stanly News & Press
Richfield UMC community lunch program opens
It has taken a couple of years to come to fruition, but Richfield United Methodist Church now is serving lunches in person and drive-through for community members in need. The church previously was working with Stanly Community Christian Ministry, which has continued to provide drive-through meals at Mount Zion Lutheran Church twice a week. However, concerns and delays caused the church to go in a different direction.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools receives around $800,000 in safety grants
Stanly County Schools recently received two grants to help bolster school security totaling almost $800,000, officials announced during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The district received $457,326 from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. This money in part will go to ensure each school has...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
3 women arrested after police say they fought 2 students, 1 teacher at NC high school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three adults were arrested at a Guilford County high school after police say they arrived at the school's campus to help assist their relatives in beating up a group of students. The Greensboro Police Department said Laquita Sims, 31, Tracy Sims, 49, and Demorshea Sims, 21,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub
The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
WATCH: White Biker Shouts Racial Slurs At Black Driver In North Carolina
The motorcyclist repeatedly called the driver an 'idiot' and then the N-word twice.
Southern Christmas Show brings North America’s largest holiday show to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Southern Christmas Show will create a one-stop holiday shop as it kicks off later this month, offering everything from recipes to presents under one roof. The 55th annual event — themed “Winter Wonderland” — is the largest holiday show in North America. Expect more than 400 vendors offering gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies.
WBTV
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville
Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
