actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Redding sword attack pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man pled not guilty to attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Eli Crowe, 37, was arraigned on Friday in connection with two assaults with a sword under the Clear...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County veteran charged with making criminal threats found incompetent to stand trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran the district attorney said was charged with making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting was found incompetent to stand trial, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Ramsey said Dallas Marsh is scheduled to return to...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding attempted murder suspects pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man arrested for attempted murder in Redding pleaded not guilty on Thursday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Reno Riddle was arrested in Redding for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Police said Riddle threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and hit her in the face,...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle, agriculture sweeper found in Gridley burglary investigation, parolee arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man on parole was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Girdley area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Haywood Thursday evening near Richvale. Deputies said during his arrest, they recovered property from a residential burglary....
actionnewsnow.com
Chico teen admits to vehicular manslaughter, faces up to six years in state prison
CHICO, Calif. - A 19-year-old admitted to vehicular manslaughter in Butte County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Pesiaune Finau was charged with one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of a misdemeanor for driving without a license. Ramsey said the manslaughter charge resulted from a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Sept. 26, 2021.
Fox40
Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries
GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect linked to Chico hate crimes arrested
CHICO, Calif. 5:03 P.M. UPDATE - Police have arrested a suspect in their investigation into antisemitic vandalism at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue and the mural dedicated to missing and murdered indigenous women, according to the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, investigators identified 36-year-old Thomas Bona as a person of...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Man accused of living with roommate's body pleads no contest to fraud charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man charged with stealing from his dead roommate changed his not-guilty plea to no contest, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested in September with identity and money theft from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson. He was also charged with multiple counts of forgery of writing checks from Olson’s account.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to violent machete, sword attack in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Two people are in stable condition after being violently attacked by a man with a machete and sword at a camp near the Clear Creek bridge on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers were dispatched to the area near Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Willows man injured in Glenn County shooting has died
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was injured in a shooting last week in Glenn County has died, according to deputies. Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Ramiro Licea Martinez from Willows. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to County Road 60 and County Road 99W, south...
actionnewsnow.com
Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue
Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into the vandalism of a mural. Investigations into antisemitic vandalisms in Chico continue. Police are continuing to investigate the antisemitic vandalism outside the Congregation Beth Israel. They also opened an investigation into...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman's neighborhood mailbox is broken into for the third time
CHICO, Calif. - Mail theft is a federal crime, but that doesn't always stop criminals from rummaging through your personal belongings and stealing your property. One Chico woman has had the unfortunate circumstance of having her neighborhood mailbox broken into three times this year. Christina Campbell lives on Rio Lindo...
actionnewsnow.com
Teen arrested for Halloween hold-ups in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a teenager for two Halloween night hold-ups. In one of the cases police said the suspect pointed a gun at a family with their newborn baby. In the other case a young couple was robbed near the Sundial Bridge. Tuesday night police arrested 19-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police comb East Chico neighborhood after early-morning burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A burglary suspect got away Thursday; morning after an early-morning break-in at an East Chico neighborhood. Chico police said just after 3 a.m. Thursday a person reported someone was inside their home in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in Little Chico Creek subdivision off Bruce Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
actionnewsnow.com
Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department says they found body inside mobile home after fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:43 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Battalion Chief Jason Foley confirmed with our reporter on scene that firefighters found a body inside the mobile home at 2615 Park Marina Dr. During a search of the home, firefighters also found a dead animal. Redding fire is asking everyone to...
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after major injury crash in Redding Saturday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday after a major injury two-car crash at the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive in Redding. Police say that they responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. When they...
