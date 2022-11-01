UD engineering student dies near his home in Michigan over the weekend

An engineering student at the University of Dayton (UD) died in a traffic accident on Saturday near his home in Michigan, according to an email shared with the campus community from UD representatives.

Justin Pressler, 21, of Northville, Michigan, died from injuries he sustained in a traffic accident near his home on October 29th., the spokesperson said.

Pressler was in his junior year of college studying electrical engineering and a member of the Sustainability club, the spokesperson said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Justin’s family, friends, professors and our campus community,” UD representatives said in the announcement to students and staff. “We pray for comfort and peace for each of you.”

A gathering for those mourning his loss took place on Monday afternoon in the Chapel of Immaculate Conception on campus, the spokesperson said. The gathering was recorded on the Campus Ministry Youtube channel.

Resources for anyone who was affected by this loss are listed on UD’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group