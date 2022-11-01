World Series umpire scorecards: How each of MLB's umpires for Astros vs. Phillies graded during 2022 season

Award season is one of the most exciting times in any sport, especially in baseball with the number of awards that will be given out. In the National League, there were some Gold Glove snubs, so now we will look at some of the snubs in the American League. The Gold Glove awards were announced on Tuesday night, allowing fans to debate who the best defensive players in Major League Baseball are. In the American League, there are a lot of new faces winning the award. However, there are a few players that should feel snubbed after not receiving the award.

1 DAY AGO