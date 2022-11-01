World Series umpire scorecards: How each of MLB's umpires for Astros vs. Phillies graded during 2022 season

Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with series tied after no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are tied, 2-2, in the 2022 World Series. And MLB history was made in Wednesday's Game 4. Four Astros pitchers combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. Houston's Game 4 win tied the series, 2-2, and Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Sporting News
Kyle Schwarber has the most epic response to Phillies being no-hit by Astros: 'I don't give a s—'
On Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies became a footnote to an unfortunate bit of baseball history. That's because Cristian Javier and a trio of Astros relievers combined to no-hit the Phils in Game 4 of the World Series, just the second time in history that a team has been held hitless in a Fall Classic game.
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win
The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
Click2Houston.com
Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.
If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston. If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.
Yardbarker
Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit
The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player
The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.
Dusty Baker leaned on great quote in handling Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander battled through five innings to get his first career World Series win in Game 5 Thursday, and part of that was down to manager Dusty Baker’s faith in his ace. Baker’s handling of his starter can apparently be partly credited to some old wisdom he received in his younger days.
atozsports.com
Eagles get unexpected boost on TNF vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won on Thursday, and that’s okay because they have one more chance to tie it up, but the Philadelphia Eagles did win. Obviously most Eagles fans would have given up a first Eagles loss if the season for a Phillies world series win in game five.
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
ABC News
Wife of Phillies' Hoskins puts beers on her World Series tab
PHILADELPHIA -- Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab. Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Awards: AL Gold Glove Snubs
Award season is one of the most exciting times in any sport, especially in baseball with the number of awards that will be given out. In the National League, there were some Gold Glove snubs, so now we will look at some of the snubs in the American League. The Gold Glove awards were announced on Tuesday night, allowing fans to debate who the best defensive players in Major League Baseball are. In the American League, there are a lot of new faces winning the award. However, there are a few players that should feel snubbed after not receiving the award.
Comments / 0