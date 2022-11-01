Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
WSET
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
WSLS
pcpatriot.com
WSLS
Pulaski County manhunt underway, neighbors ‘worried,’ ‘hoping for the best outcome’
PULASKI, Va. – A manhunt continues in the New River Valley. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous. We’re told he tried to steal a cop car and run over two police officers. People in Pulaski said they have...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
WDBJ7.com
Lane reopened after overnight bridge repair on I-81
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Bridge repair has been completed and all lanes are back open at mile marker 138.4 near Salem, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 138.4 near Salem will be closed overnight for what VDOT calls “emergency bridge repairs.”
WSET
Pulaski fugitive safely arrested after a day on the loose
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski fugitive was safely arrested Friday morning a day after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers and stole firearms after crashing the car. Jerrod Brown has been served the following warrants:. Probation Violation served...
WDBJ7.com
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
woay.com
Human remains discovered in Raleigh County identified
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports the remains were identified as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley. The investigation is still ongoing.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WSET
Custom resin, vinyl company investing $15.5M for Tazewell County facility: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
WSLS
No one hurt in Roanoke County after clothes dryer catches fire, crews say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County crews responded to a fire in a home that was caused by a clothes dryer on Wednesday, and luckily, no one was hurt. Around 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, crews said they responded to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive for the report of a clothes dryer on fire.
