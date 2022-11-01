ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
WSET

Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man found dead in Claytor Lake, authorities say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a call from someone about a body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road around 12:15 p.m.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Deceased white male’s body found in water off State Park Road

On Friday, Nov. 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center received a call from a citizen concerning a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road. Units from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Public...
WSLS

VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
WDBJ7.com

Lane reopened after overnight bridge repair on I-81

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Bridge repair has been completed and all lanes are back open at mile marker 138.4 near Salem, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 138.4 near Salem will be closed overnight for what VDOT calls “emergency bridge repairs.”
SALEM, VA
WSET

Pulaski fugitive safely arrested after a day on the loose

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski fugitive was safely arrested Friday morning a day after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers and stole firearms after crashing the car. Jerrod Brown has been served the following warrants:. Probation Violation served...
PULASKI, VA
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN

