Read full article on original website
Related
WEHT/WTVW
Mater Dei wins at state finals with “The Machine”
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Local Indiana schools dazzled the rest of the state Saturday at the ISSMA State Finals in Indianapolis. The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats proved they were the best in Class D with their performance of “The Machine”, beating out nine other schools. “The Machine” featured music from the movies Robots, The Iron […]
SFGate
No. 1 Georgia shuts down QB Hooker, No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — In the biggest games, Stetson Bennett seems to rise to the occasion and above his often more heralded counterparts. Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as No. 1 Georgia shut down Hendon Hooker and the Vols' high-powered offense to win a Southeastern Conference showdown of the nation's top-ranked teams 27-13 Saturday.
Manhattan Christian captures Western C divisional volleyball title
The Manhattan Christian Eagles are once again in the state tournament solidifying themselves as the one seed from the West after a 3-0 in the Western C Divisional title game over Twin Bridges.
Fox hits from near midcourt at OT buzzer, Kings top Magic
De'Aaron Fox beat the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to give the Sacramento Kings a 126-123 overtime victory against the Orlando Magic after the Kings wiped out a 20-point deficit in the third quarter
SFGate
Washington St. beats Stanford 52-14 to snap 3-game skid
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third, Nakia Watson rushed for 166 yards and a score and Washington State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 52-14 victory against Stanford on Saturday. “We needed a win like this,” Ward said. “We...
SFGate
McCoy, Hatten connect on 4 TDs, Idaho routs EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16 on Saturday. The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Hatten, who...
SFGate
Johnson III, Massey help SE Louisiana beat Lamar 47-31
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Cephus Johnson III threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Maurice Massey had 10 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat Lamar 47-31 Saturday. Massey, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman who began his college career at Missouri in 2019,...
SFGate
Zurak drills 56-yarder to lift Butler over San Diego 26-23
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luka Zurak's 56-yard field goal as time expired gave Butler a dramatic 26-23 victory over San Diego on Saturday. The Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) trailed throughout the game and were behind 23-13 with 13:33 to play. Zurak hit a 44-yard field goal and Bret Bushka threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Luke Wooten to tie the score at 23 with 2:13 to go. The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out then drove 21 yards to the San Diego 39-yard line before Zurak hit his fourth field goal of the game.
Report Card: Penn State defense gets ‘A’ in win over Indiana
Following a full team victory the way Penn State had in Week 10 against Indiana, there are plenty of compliments to be handed out with few negative criticisms. It could have been incredibly easy for a team to fold on the road a week after a tough loss to Ohio State, but the Nittany Lions responded in a positive way by going on the road and letting talent prevail in a defensive mismatch. Penn State’s defense was stellar and the offense took care of business against an undermanned Indiana team scuffling into November and down the final stretch of the regular...
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Baylor Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 38-35 loss to Baylor.
SFGate
No. 25 UCF 35, Memphis 28
MEM_Ducker 1 run (Howard kick), 6:53. UCF_Ko.Hudson 13 pass from Keene (Boomer kick), 12:19. UCF_Jav.Baker 24 pass from Keene (Boomer kick), 4:58. MEM_Scates 14 pass from Henigan (Howard kick), 3:18. A_28,048. ___. UCF MEM. First downs 24 27. Total Net Yards 427 433. Rushes-yards 42-204 36-149 Passing 223 284. Punt...
SFGate
No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14
PSU_Allen 11 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 5:04. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 8:21. PSU_H.Wallace 1 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 14:09. PSU_Th.Johnson 4 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 13:51. IND_J.Lucas 1 run (Campbell kick), 6:16. A_45,142. ___. PSU IND. First downs 27 11. Total Net...
SFGate
Cincinnati 20, Navy 10
NAVY_Maynor 1 run (Davies kick), 1:14. RUSHING_Navy, Arline 12-87, A.Hall 16-58, Fofana 8-14, Haywood 2-12, Puailoa Rojas 1-6, Jones 1-5, Terrell 4-4, Umbarger 2-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Maynor 6-(minus 9). Cincinnati, McClelland 11-60, R.Montgomery 4-9, Kiner 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 5), Bryant 3-(minus 11). PASSING_Navy, Maynor 3-5-0-81, Arline 1-1-0-3. Cincinnati, Bryant...
SFGate
Sacramento 126, Orlando 123
Percentages: FG .505, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Lyles 4-7, Huerter 3-6, Monk 3-7, Fox 2-7, Davis 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Murray 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis, Huerter, Lyles, Sabonis). Turnovers: 14 (Fox 4, Lyles 2, Mitchell 2, Sabonis 2,...
SFGate
Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28
DAY_Neel 8 run (Webster kick), 01:19. PRE_Kibby 63 pass from Wesley (Maddrey kick), 00:36. PRE_Seay 76 interception return (Maddrey kick), 12:57. PRE_Kibby 31 pass from Wesley (Maddrey kick), 13:16. DAY_Hamm 47 run (Webster kick), 10:11. DAY PRE. First downs 19 18. Rushes-yards 56-294 19--9 Passing 55 364. Comp-Att-Int 6-14-1 20-40-1.
Mauldin volleyball tops Lexington to win 1st volleyball state championship in school history
COLUMBIA –– With the first volleyball state championship in Mauldin High School history within the Mavericks' grasp, Jurnee Robinson refused to let up. It was the third set and her team led Lexington 2-0. Robinson slid to save a ball that nearly fell out of bounds. It would’ve given Lexington a point, then...
SFGate
No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10
ORE_Sewell 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:43. COLO_Tyson 81 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 12:14. ORE_Matavao 16 pass from Nix (C.Lewis kick), :53. COLO_FG Becker 44, 11:51. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 8:17. ORE_Whittington 9 run (C.Lewis kick), 3:25. Fourth Quarter. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:53. A_42,089. ___. ORE COLO.
SFGate
North Texas 52, Florida International 14
UNT_Adeyi 2 run (Mooney kick), 14:10. UNT_Smart 45 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 11:10. UNT_Gumms 10 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 1:08. UNT_Shorter 57 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 12:47. UNT_Ragsdale 6 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 10:54. FIU_E.Wilson 2 run (Gabriel kick), 8:06. FIU_Cole 0 run (Gabriel kick), 3:44.
Comments / 0