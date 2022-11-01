ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Chunky 75-Pound Snake Wrangled In Florida Neighborhood

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
A Florida neighborhood saw a massive, scaly visitor recently , prompting a call to local law enforcement, according to WKMG .

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tall Pines neighborhood in Fort Pierce on Friday (October 28) to wrangle a 10-foot-long boat weighing 75 pounds. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the capture, according to a Facebook post .

"A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies, with the assistance of FWC, captured a 10 foot, 75 pound boa this morning from the Tall Pines neighborhood," deputies wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves a large reptile."

Several Facebook users believe the chunky creature to be someone's pet based on how "well-fed" it looked.

"That's a very well fed Boa. I'd guess 100% it was a pet," one person commented. Another wrote: "He’s been eating good."

Authorities didn't mention anything about an owner or what they did with the snake. Commentators hoped they took it to a wildlife sanctuary, but reporters speculate that the boa may be euthanized under FWC's policy on nonnative nuisance species .

