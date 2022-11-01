Chunky 75-Pound Snake Wrangled In Florida Neighborhood

A Florida neighborhood saw a massive, scaly visitor recently , prompting a call to local law enforcement, according to WKMG .

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the Tall Pines neighborhood in Fort Pierce on Friday (October 28) to wrangle a 10-foot-long boat weighing 75 pounds. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the capture, according to a Facebook post .

"A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies, with the assistance of FWC, captured a 10 foot, 75 pound boa this morning from the Tall Pines neighborhood," deputies wrote. "Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves a large reptile."

A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine. How fitting on National First Responder Day that our deputies,... Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 28, 2022

Several Facebook users believe the chunky creature to be someone's pet based on how "well-fed" it looked.

"That's a very well fed Boa. I'd guess 100% it was a pet," one person commented. Another wrote: "He’s been eating good."

Authorities didn't mention anything about an owner or what they did with the snake. Commentators hoped they took it to a wildlife sanctuary, but reporters speculate that the boa may be euthanized under FWC's policy on nonnative nuisance species .