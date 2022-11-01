ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’

By Bilal G. Morris
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 29: Takeoff of Unc & Phew performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

T he Hip-Hop community is in total disbelief today after the news broke that Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the early hours of the morning at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston.

According to Police, three people were shot at a downtown Houston bowling alley during a private party to celebrate the holiday. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the only person killed. The unfortunate shooting allegedly took place over a dice game.

A video of the shooting hit Twitter early Tuesday morning, which put fans into a frenzy trying to confirm if the person they saw in the video lying dead on the ground from a gunshot wound was Takeoff. Unfortunately, it was the famed rapped.

Takeoff’s shooting death has raised some concerns about Texas’ extremely lax gun laws and the city of Houston’s rising homicide rate.

More guns are purchased in Texas than in any other state in the country. In 2021, there were more than 1.6 million guns purchased in Texas. That’s about one gun for every 14 adults living in the state.

“It seems like now there’s been a tipping point where just everybody is armed,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County told NYT .

So why are there so many guns in Texas? Super loose gun laws of course. To buy a handgun in Texas you just have to be 21 and not have a prior felony conviction.

A new law that took effect Sept. 1, 2021, made it legal for Texans to carry a handgun in a public place without a license to carry (LTC). Since the law, homicide rates have increased. As of August, there were 279 homicides in Houston this year. This time in 2021, there were 267 homicides. In 2020, there were only 205.

The permitless approach to gun laws could be adopted by other states as Texas sets the standard for many conservative-leaning state legislators.

Please keep the friends and family of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff in your prayers. His tragic death is a huge blow to the Hip-Hop community.

Senseless gun violence in our communities needs to be addressed with more vitriol or more of our Kings will die before reaching their full potential.

SEE ALSO:

After Takeoff Is Killed, Celebrity Blogger Jason Lee Says He’s ‘Sad’ He Never Got To Interview Migos

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot And Killed In Houston Over Dice Game

Ex-Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Will Face Murder Trial For Killing Of Unarmed Black Motorist


The post Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’ appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 20

laravas tucker
1d ago

Hispanic, Black , White or other does not matter. It's a society thing. I rather have a gun than not. prayers to Takeoffs family and friends. Prayers for the murderer and his family. It's perilous time that we're living in. Red,Blue,Liberal or Independent doesn't matter. Murderers come in all different colors. Is there a crime problem yes. The gun violence is ridiculously at a high rate. I believe society has a lot to do with this. A criminal always has guns and often better than law enforcement. It was his time to be call home. Remember we no not the time nor the hour. The rhetoric sparks a lot of arguments or pure malarkey. Police are being ambushed. This is madness. Non Anglo-Saxon are being murdered while often in police custody. Schools Supermarkets are being shot up. Their are good cops. Politics cost by hidden agendas of racist opportunities are use to divide this country of immigrants that was stolen by Anglo-Saxon from native Americans 🙄

Reply
6
Butt Nugget
1d ago

Not a gun problem. It’s a culture problem.

Reply
20
First Place Last
1d ago

bet the guy that shot him wasn't armed legally... so stop it

Reply
14
 

