Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love
Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County
LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center classes
Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will paint a 2’ x...
WBTV
Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers. The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly. “The Catawba County School...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults in Caldwell County have been exposed to rabies after coming into contact with their cat that was infected with the virus. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division on Wednesday that a cat that was submitted by the owners tested positive for rabies.
WBTV
Following news that gunshot fired at parents’ home, Republican candidate Harrigan speaks
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after news broke that a gunshot had been fired at his parents’ home in Hickory, Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan spoke to WBTV about the incident. Harrigan is currently vying for a seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. The alleged incident...
focusnewspaper.com
Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners
Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
Abandoned dogs found in outside kennel with no food, water in Davidson County; deputies looking for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident
NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
wataugaonline.com
Foothills Conservancy permanently protects Blowing Rock property and well-known viewshed corridor on US 321
On October 6, the Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including twelve property owners and their families – a number totaling over 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
Taylorsville Times
Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy
In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
wraltechwire.com
American Merchandising Specialists laying off NC workers amidst national job cuts
IREDELL COUNTY – American Merchandising Specialists, Inc., which operates under the brand name AMS Retail Solutions, will cut 115 jobs across the country due to the loss of a client. The company, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, disclosed the nationwide layoffs in a required legal notice sent to the...
WBTV
Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
Elkin Tribune
County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback
Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
