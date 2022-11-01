ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health Foundation announces Lights of Love

Did you know cancer has been the leading cause of death in Iredell County for over a decade? Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. To support those fighting, remember lives lost and celebrate battles won, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its first annual Lights of Love, benefiting the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System. This event is a free community gathering to honor a caregiver or a loved one.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rabies Case Confirmed in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement says a cat submitted for testing to a state lab was infected with the rabies virus. According to a news release the cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believe to have been infected by a skunk.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite Center classes

Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will paint a 2’ x...
HIDDENITE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers. The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly. “The Catawba County School...
NEWTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners

Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in Deadly Catawba County Accident

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers responded to a deadly accident in Catawba County early Friday morning. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Hwy 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling north on Hwy 16 and attempting to turn left on to Mount Olive Church Road. The driver failed to yield the right away troopers say and collided with a 2010 Nissan Versa that was headed southbound.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Foothills Conservancy permanently protects Blowing Rock property and well-known viewshed corridor on US 321

On October 6, the Finley Gwyn Harper, Sr. family heirs and C.V. Henkel, Jr. family heirs, including twelve property owners and their families – a number totaling over 50 family members – donated their property, named Cherry Tree Hollow and located in Blowing Rock above the Blue Ridge escarpment, to Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina for permanent protection.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Taylorsville Times

Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy

In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
STONY POINT, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

County vows YVEDDI aid, despite setback

Surry County EMS lifesavers are flanked by Emergency Management Director Eric Southern, Chair Bill Goins, Commissioners Van Tucker, Larry Johnson, Mark Marion, and Vice Chair Eddie Harris. EMS Life Savers are: Cecelia Thoppil, Haley Gates, Scott Gambill, Luke Stevens, Chris Draughn, and Kevin Hodges. Not photoed were Dylan Moats, Dusty Jackson, and John Matthews.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

