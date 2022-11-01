Read full article on original website
wach.com
Deputies searching for suspects wanted for attempted car theft
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a car. Deputies say the attempt happened on Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. The...
wach.com
Columbia deputies searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for multiple individuals in connection to random acts of violence. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs. Officials said on Thursday, October 20,...
coladaily.com
Bond hearing scheduled for suspect identified in overnight standoff
A 34-year-old male suspect is in custody after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested Devon Michael Franklin on Friday without serious injuries. A bond hearing for Franklin is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Municipal Court.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
wach.com
Bond hearing held for man who had 12 hour standoff with Columbia police
The bond hearing was held for the man who barricaded himself in a house and had a standoff with police for over 12 hours. Officials say Devon M. Franklin has been charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. Franklin allegedly forced family members out...
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
wach.com
Larceny suspect sought, accused of stealing PopShelf employee's credit cards
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man accused of stealing credit cards from a PopShelf employee. Deputies say on Oct. 9, the suspect entered the office at PopShelf on Longreen Pkwy and stole credit cards, cash, a driver’s license, and social security card from an employee’s purse.
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
WIS-TV
Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun. Officers say they were alerted of a student at Airport High School possibly selling drugs. During a search of the student’s belongings, officials found a gun, vape materials, and...
wach.com
Man barricades himself in house, 'likely armed' according to Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: As of Friday morning around 8 a.m. this is still an ongoing situation. According to CPD, crisis negotiators have been working to convince the man to surrender. Updates will be posted here. ORIGINAL:. Columbia Police say a man, possibly armed, has barricaded himself in...
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended
SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended. Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office....
WIS-TV
Family speaks out after father killed in deadly Bishopville DUI crash
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - We’re digging deeper into the employment history of a former Clarendon County deputy who was arrested and later terminated after a deadly DUI crash in Bishopville. The crash took place back in October. 33-year-old Alonzo Mcfadden was charged with felony DUI resulting in death...
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
wach.com
Two teens wanted in Sumter County armed robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies are looking for two teens wanted for a shooting incident over the weekend. Officials say the two suspects, 18-year-old Javontae Lewis and 17-year-old Jayden Hale are believed to have met up with a person along North Saint Paul Church's Road to buy a gun before turning the gun on the seller and robbing him.
