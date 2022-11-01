National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO