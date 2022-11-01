ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston

All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!

Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past

ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)

Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
BERLIN, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Boston’s Best For National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
