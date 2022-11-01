Read full article on original website
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston
All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past
ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Mass Most Wanted: Have you seen these suspects?
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
NECN
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
rock929rocks.com
Boston’s Best For National Sandwich Day
National Sandwich Day is November 3, and if you’re in the Boston area, you’re in a great place to celebrate. Of course, I celebrate National Sandwich Day every day. If you were to put a gun to my head and threaten to pull the trigger unless I told you what my favorite food was…well, first of all, please put the gun away. That’s an unbelievably dangerous thing to do, putting a gun to someone’s head. What’s wrong with you? OK, now that we’ve moved past that unpleasantness, I will tell you this: you do not need to threaten me. I will happily shout from the rooftops that my favorite food is indeed the humble sandwich.
WCVB
WCVB's iconic reporter Jack Harper now 'voice' of Massachusetts football team
HOLLISTON, Mass. — For longtime viewers of WCVB, you'll recognize his voice the moment he speaks. Veteran WCVB reporter Jack Harper, who retired several years ago, is now the voice of a Massachusetts high school football team. "It’s not as much pressure as it was at Channel 5," Harper...
Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban
Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
