‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
Watertown News
OBIT: Sue Chen, Former Owner of Wonder Cafe in Watertown
Dear family, friends, and businesses of Watertown,. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Chen on October 29, 2022. Sue was the owner of Wonder Cafe on Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown from 2009 to 2015. One of her greatest joys was meeting and feeding people...
Watertown News
Charles River Groups Urges Removing Watertown Dam, Protection for Private Trees
Members of the Charles River Watershed Association appeared before the City Council last week to state their case for removing the Watertown Dam, and also encouraged the City to take other steps for climate resilience, including expanding tree protection to those on private property. Along with the recommendation to remove...
Watertown News
A Look Back at the First 50 Years of the Watertown Boys & Girls Club
The Watertown Boys & Girls Club turned 50 years old in 2022, and during that time the club has faced its share of challenges to continue its mission of serving the youth of the community. On Oct. 28, the Club hosted a 50th Anniversary Gala to celebrate the people who...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy killing trees continues? #mayorkoch #quincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Arboreal abuse by the City of Quincy appears to be continuing. Courtesy of a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Nature Lover come both images and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023
The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
Dorchester Reporter
Dot Ave. bridge will stay closed through next fall
A key Dot Ave bridge that links Dorchester and South Boston that closed last June will remain shut down through next fall as work continues to replace the aging MBTA-owned span that carries people and cars over Red Line and commuter rail tracks below it. The $34.5 million project involves...
Watertown News
Watertown Public Arts & Culture Committee Seeks 2 Young Members
The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The city of Watertown’s new Public Art & Culture Committee needs two new young members. We’re looking for people between the age of 16 and 21 to help us develop new projects for the city. If you know anyone that might enjoy participating please forward this information. We meet monthly at City Hall or on Zoom. Visit our page on the city’s website to learn more.
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
abingtonnews.org
WHAT’S HAPPENING? An update on projects around Abington
This former farmhouse, turned two-family home, sat in disrepair for years before finally being torn down last month. What will be built in its place is unclear however. Back in 2018, David Federico, a Needham-based contractor, received needed permits from planning, conservation, and zoning to build three townhouses on the site. However, the zoning permit expired the following year, according to the Building Department. Then COVID hit in 2020. Then Federico passed away in 2021. The Building Department says while Federico’s company filed demolition permits, they haven’t yet filed for permits to build anything new.
Watertown News
Film on Cancer and the Environment Showing in Watertown with Filmmaker Talk
The following information was provided by the filmmaker:. Unacceptable Risk: Dr. Margaret Kripke on Cancer and the Environment tells the story of a prominent cancer researcher who rethinks her assumptions about the causes of cancer and the influence of toxic chemicals in our everyday environment. Following the screening will be a panel discussion with filmmaker Cynthia McKeown, Silent Spring Institute senior scientist Dr. Laurel Schaider, and childhood cancer survivor and community advocate Brian Dellascio.
Watertown News
Watertown Business Coalition Fall Fest Features Local Vendors & Food
Join the Watertown Business Coalition for Fall Fest on Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Commander’s Mansion. Bringing together Watertown residents and the business community and kicking off Shop Watertown!. Several local businesses, artists and others will sell items on the second floor of the mansion to kick...
See inside the new L.L. Bean store in Berlin, Mass. (photos)
Outdoor gear and apparel retailer L.L. Bean has officially opened its ninth store in Massachusetts. The new store, located at Highland Commons on the Berlin-Hudson town line, is a flagship store at the shopping center and contains approximately 15,000 square feet full of merchandise. It will employ approximately 50 people.
New England celebrates Veterans Day as restaurants serve over 20,000 free, 'scratch-made' meals to heroes
Tuscan Brands CEO Joseph Faro shared with FOX Business how his restaurants honor America's heroes with a free meal for Veterans Day, a 12-year-old tradition.
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
iheart.com
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
Wow. Boston’s Snowiest November Day On Record May Surprise You
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard a ton of talk about the super mild temperatures blanketing the region lately. This weekend's forecast looks to be 70 degrees. Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing!. Over the Halloween break, people were sharing memories on social media...
