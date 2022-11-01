This former farmhouse, turned two-family home, sat in disrepair for years before finally being torn down last month. What will be built in its place is unclear however. Back in 2018, David Federico, a Needham-based contractor, received needed permits from planning, conservation, and zoning to build three townhouses on the site. However, the zoning permit expired the following year, according to the Building Department. Then COVID hit in 2020. Then Federico passed away in 2021. The Building Department says while Federico’s company filed demolition permits, they haven’t yet filed for permits to build anything new.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO