WCVB

Rossen Reports: How to get Thanksgiving dinner for free

Groceries are up more than 13% from this time last year, which means your Thanksgiving dinner will really break your budget this month. But there’s a way you can save money and get a Thanksgiving dinner for free. The app, Ibotta, is offering up dinner items now through Nov. 23.

