candiceald
4d ago
Oh please 😂 I’m from Jersey and that’s not the most disgusting thing you’ve seen in AC!
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey
Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet Mickey Featherstone, The Deranged Hitman Who Turned Informant And Helped Bring Down The Westies
Operating in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s and '80s, Francis "Mickey" Featherstone was one of the most feared hitmen in the Irish American mob. Mickey Featherstone was second-in-command to Jimmy Coonan leader of the Westies, an extremely violent Irish mob that operated in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, in the 1970s and 1980s. Law enforcement attributed at least 30 unsolved murders to the gang — and the innocuous-looking Mickey Featherstone was recognized as one of their most vicious members.
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ House is Located in the Hudson Valley
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the hottest shows on Netflix right now was filmed in the Hudson Valley and people are admiring the stunning home. If you were looking for...
The bizarre thing some New Jerseyans do in bed
It never occurred to most of us at the radio station that some people have a very strange habit in bed. The subject came up from an article in the Wall Street Journal about millennials ditching the top sheet. There's apparently a generational divide over using the top sheet in...
Retirement: What it costs to retire comfortably in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Looking to retire? Or wondering how much money you’ll need in your nest egg to retire comfortably, while living in the tri-state area?
Averted synagogue threat relieves New Jersey Jewish community - for now
The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?
There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
Chris Redd released from hospital after getting punched in the face in New York City
'Saturday Night Live' alum Chris Redd was attacked immediately upon arriving at the Comedy Cellar in New York on Wednesday.
New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System
Since the moment he arrived at a New York City shelter in August, Eyendry Moises Montero Blandin had been requesting a smaller, more private and accessible facility due to his disability. He has a colostomy which requires him to use a pouch, a specific diet, and extra medical care, he said. Montero Blandin, 27, says […] The post New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System appeared first on Documented.
Haunted spot in NJ gets major national attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Marone! Look where Rolling Stone ranks ‘The Sopranos’ among shows
This wasn’t a People’s Choice Award. This was no poll. This was more some editorial board at a somewhat pretentious magazine deciding for themselves what the best 100 TV shows of all time were. Rolling Stone took on the task and guess what. They got it right. “The...
Bruce Springsteen covers while you wait for the new album
Bruce Springsteen will be releasing an album of cover songs called "Only The Strong Survive" on Nov 11. It will feature "The Boss" covering such classics as the title track as well as "Nightshift", "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" written by Bob Gaudio and made famous by The Walker Brothers, and The Temptations "I Wish It Would Rain".
For the love of God, NJ! Stop yielding your right of way (Opinion)
Rules exist for a reason. If we’re going to get along, if society is to function, we need to be on the same page. See that stop sign? What do you think it means? Stop! Yes! Very good!. If you don’t have a stop sign you should….keep going! Yes!...
DeCicco's Larchmont store gets 'star treatment' on Netflix show
Something's going on in the bread aisle at the grocery store. At least that's part of the storyline on Netflix's new thriller "The Watcher." And that "something" is a big shout out to DeCicco's Larchmont store where the episode, which features stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, filmed. According to...
