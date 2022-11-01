ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 3

candiceald
4d ago

Oh please 😂 I’m from Jersey and that’s not the most disgusting thing you’ve seen in AC!

Reply
6
Related
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mickey Featherstone, The Deranged Hitman Who Turned Informant And Helped Bring Down The Westies

Operating in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s and '80s, Francis "Mickey" Featherstone was one of the most feared hitmen in the Irish American mob. Mickey Featherstone was second-in-command to Jimmy Coonan leader of the Westies, an extremely violent Irish mob that operated in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan, in the 1970s and 1980s. Law enforcement attributed at least 30 unsolved murders to the gang — and the innocuous-looking Mickey Featherstone was recognized as one of their most vicious members.
MANHATTAN, NY
Travel Maven

These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
CNY News

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New York?

There are many reasons why somebody might need to sleep in their car. Maybe you're long-hauling it to another state and don't want to pay for a hotel. Maybe you're trying to camp on the cheap. Maybe your wife kicked you out. (Cheer up, Charlie, I'm sure you'll work it out.) But we're not going to get into the "WHY'S" here. We just want to know... is it legal to sleep in your car overnight?
NEW YORK STATE
Documented

New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System

Since the moment he arrived at a New York City shelter in August, Eyendry Moises Montero Blandin had been requesting a smaller, more private and accessible facility due to his disability. He has a colostomy which requires him to use a pouch, a specific diet, and extra medical care, he said. Montero Blandin, 27, says […] The post New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Haunted spot in NJ gets major national attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Bruce Springsteen covers while you wait for the new album

Bruce Springsteen will be releasing an album of cover songs called "Only The Strong Survive" on Nov 11. It will feature "The Boss" covering such classics as the title track as well as "Nightshift", "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" written by Bob Gaudio and made famous by The Walker Brothers, and The Temptations "I Wish It Would Rain".
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy