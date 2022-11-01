Read full article on original website
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
21 Lil Harold Releases “Robbin Season”
21 Lil Harold might be pretty new to the rap game, but he’s making his mark in the industry. The rapper is a long-time friend of esteemed hip-hop artist 21 Savage. Their bond allowed Harold to receive a cosign on Slaughter Gang Entertainment. The ATL native is known for...
Ciara & Summer Walker Tap GloRilla For “Better Thangs” Remix
Ciara is on to “Better Thangs”, and this time around, she’s bringing GloRilla along for the ride. Last month, the songstress returned with the Summer Walker assisted track, as the singers gushed about moving on from the past and leveling up to a better way of life. On Friday (November 4), Cici shared the remix version to the track featuring the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, as she brings her Memphis twang to the energetic track.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
Kodak Black, Baby Keem, & Smino’s First-Week Sales
Yak’s numbers were slightly higher than the 39K he was projected to sell in his first week out. After Taylor Swift’s surprise Midnights project blew the world away with its record-breaking first-week sales, she left NBA YoungBoy and Jeezy to settle for a spot in the top 10. Luckily, rap and R&B are fairing much better this weekend.
Aaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In Bath
The Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince. As the music industry continues to mourn the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, another celebrity light has been unexpectedly taken from the world – 34-year-old Aaron Carter. TMZ broke the story on Saturday (November 5), reporting that the...
Jason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes
Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details. Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.
Amber Rose’s Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With Cher
It was all in good fun, and it’s said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot. Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.
J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing
Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
J. Prince Bashes “False Narrative” In Statement Regarding Takeoff’s Death
J. Prince shares a statement following the death of Takeoff. J. Prince is setting the record straight following the death of Takeoff in Houston. Over the past few days, the Rap-A-Lot founder’s faced some significant criticism after the Migos rapper’s death since Quavo and Takeoff were with Jas Prince hours before the shooting.
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
Safaree’s Childhood Friend Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Robbing $180K In Jewels From Rapper
The “Love and Hip Hop” star was set up by his former pal Shawn Harewood and wound up losing a large amount of jewerly. Safaree Samuels has some serious cause for celebration this weekend. Four years after he was maliciously robbed of his jewelry in the parking lot...
Rican Da Menace Shares Confident New Single, “I Admit It”
The rise of female rappers continues as Baltimore-born diva Rican Da Menace makes her HNHH debut. This Friday (November 4), she shared her latest single, “I Admit It,” on which she isn’t afraid to let her bold confidence shine through. “I hate to say that I’m that...
The Carters Recreate “The Proud Family” For Halloween
Beyonce and Jay-Z never miss a beat when it comes to Halloween. This year, the Carters and their three children — Blue, Rumi & Sir — got in on the holiday festivities. On Thursday, the Renaissance singer’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of her daughter and her gorgeous family dressed up as The Proud Family for Halloween.
Drake & 21 Savage Unleash Joint Album “Her Loss”
After weeks of faux interviews, a release date delay and a COVID-19 scare, Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated joint project Her Loss. The album boasts 16 tracks and only one guest feature as Travis Scott lent his vocals on track number 10 entitled “P***y & Millions.”
MIKE Shares Woozy New Track, “What Do I Do?”
New York City-based rapper MIKE is one of the most promising lyricists in the alternative rap scene. He garnered a lot of critical acclaim for his 2021 album Disco!, and his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey seeks to capitalize on it. Its latest single, “What Do I Do?” is a moody and ethereal cut following last month’s “nuthin i can do is wrng.” He also handles production on this cut (like much of his catalog) under his alias dj blackpower.
