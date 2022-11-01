As the first season of Andor hurtles toward its season finale later this month, development for the Disney+ Star Wars series’ second season is already in the works. In a conversation with Collider, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the continuation of Andor’s Star Wars story has added three directors to focus on the events that precede Rogue One. The second season will be broken up into episode arcs, he confirmed, adding that duties will be split among Giving Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (All the Old Knives), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range).

