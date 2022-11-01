ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Jared Leto Brings Drama in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Dressed in Gucci, Jared Leto attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight. The “House of Gucci” actor took to the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci suit and neutral footwear. Leto wore a tailored red velvet blazer studded with crystals. The male went sans shirt, making a simple but daring style choice. On bottom, the “American Psycho” actor wore straight-leg trousers made up of the same material that further streamlined the look. Covering up, Leto slipped into black leather gloves with a glossy finish and strung on a diamond pendant necklace, bringing on the bling. To ground...
Gizmodo

Everything You Know Is Wrong (But So Right) Inside Weird Al's New Graphic Novel

Weird Al’s up to a lot lately, especially with the arrival of the Daniel Radcliffe-starring biographical sendup Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku today. But the musician is also dipping into the world of comics with a superstar team up trawling through the lyrics of his musical history, and we’ve got a sneak peek.
Gizmodo

The Three-Body Problem's Chinese Anime Adaptation Hits Next Month

Cixin Liu’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem can’t stop jumping to other formats. In addition to next year’s Netflix series from The Terror: Infamy’s Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, last year saw the release of a serialized podcast (different from the audiobook version). And for 2022, we’ve got an animated series that’s premiering actually pretty soon.
Gizmodo

Andor Enlists 3 New Directors to Tackle Season 2

As the first season of Andor hurtles toward its season finale later this month, development for the Disney+ Star Wars series’ second season is already in the works. In a conversation with Collider, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the continuation of Andor’s Star Wars story has added three directors to focus on the events that precede Rogue One. The second season will be broken up into episode arcs, he confirmed, adding that duties will be split among Giving Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (All the Old Knives), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range).
Gizmodo

Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Just Made a Horror Movie

Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.
Gizmodo

Randall Park's Favorite Superheroes

Blockbuster actor Randall Park tells io9 about his favorite superheroes. Blockbuster streams on Netflix starting November 3rd.
Gizmodo

Danny Boyle Really Wants to Direct a New 28 Days Later Sequel

The Joker sequel finally starts filming next month. Lewis Pullman teases the new Salem’s Lot adaptation. Agatha: Coven of Chaos keeps expanding its cast. Plus, what’s next on Ghosts, and another new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Spoilers, away!. Joker: Folie à Deux. According to ComicBook,...
Gizmodo

These Avatar Funko Pops 'See You'

Head back to the world of James Cameron’s Pandora, but make it cute and tiny with Funko Pops. In celebration of the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, we’ve got a first look at the Avatar line hitting shelves for the holidays. You can find the pre-order for the character bundle at Walmart.
Gizmodo

12 of Keith David's Most Memorable Genre Performances (So Far)

Want to bring instant gravitas to your movie, TV show, documentary series, video game, or English-language dub of a foreign animated film? Hire Keith David, whose long career is a testament not just to his charismatic screen presence, but also his uniquely velvety voice. io9 is a huge fan of...
Gizmodo

Henry Cavill's Spent Years "Very Gently" Hoping for a Superman Return

That Henry Cavill is returning to Superman after technically five years still feels pretty fresh, even though it’s been about two weeks since the news officially broke. Since he finally broke the news, he’s made clear that he wants to come back as a more joyful Man of Steel, and his gratefulness that he’s able to get another shot at the character after first donning the cape in 2013.
Gizmodo

Please, for the Love of God, Someone Just Let Henry Cavill Talk About Warhammer

It’s been a very busy time for Henry Cavill lately, what with his formal return to the role of Superman and his shock exit from The Witcher, and even throwing a reprisal as London’s second greatest detective in the Enola Holmes sequel. But he is concerned not with these things. He just wants to talk miniatures.
Gizmodo

This Week's Toy News Is Full of Witches, Rebels, and Heroes

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Gundam’s latest protagonist gets her own figure, Hasbro lifts the lid on a whole host of Star Wars toys, and Groot gets hairy. Leafy? Check it out!. S.H. Figuarts Mobile...
Gizmodo

Westworld May Be Over, But Its Stars and Creators Still Get Paid for It

Late Friday afternoon, news broke that HBO had pulled the plug on its sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. Before this, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had already planned to bring the twisty and often convoluted series to a close with a fifth and final season, but those plans have been dashed as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs anywhere it can following its recent merger.
Gizmodo

Westworld Has Been Canceled by HBO

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Westworld has not made the cut to stick around in the new hierarchy of power over at Warner Bros. The acclaimed HBO sci-fi series has been canceled after its fourth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Nolan had hoped to wrap up his television...
Gizmodo

Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie

There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year. We know...
Gizmodo

I Slept in Taylor Swift’s Casket and Did Not Rest in Peace

There’s something you need to know about me: I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. So much so that I’ve successfully weaseled my way into transforming that interest into content for Gizmodo. It’s also important for me to point out that I get a lot of pitches here at Gizmodo—that’s not a flex, that’s just a fact. With that said, I was perusing my email just last week when a subject line caught my eye: “My casket was featured in Taylor Swift’s funeral-themed music video.” Color me intrigued.
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

When a person loses a loved one, you never quite get over it. But, eventually, you do have to move forward. And that was one of the many dilemmas the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had. What do you do in a sequel to a movie whose star, Chadwick Boseman, tragically died? Do you recast the role? Do you even make the movie?

