The Russo Brothers Tease Their Horrible-Sounding View For the Live-Action Hercules
Hocus Pocus 2 has opened up the chance for even more witchery in the works at Disney. Tuca & Bertie is no more, again. Ryan Reynolds puts his own spin on A Christmas Carol in Spirited. Plus, what’s coming on Reginald the Vampire, Chucky, and more. To me, my spoilers!
Jared Leto Brings Drama in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Loafers at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Dressed in Gucci, Jared Leto attended the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles tonight. The “House of Gucci” actor took to the red carpet in a whimsical Gucci suit and neutral footwear. Leto wore a tailored red velvet blazer studded with crystals. The male went sans shirt, making a simple but daring style choice. On bottom, the “American Psycho” actor wore straight-leg trousers made up of the same material that further streamlined the look. Covering up, Leto slipped into black leather gloves with a glossy finish and strung on a diamond pendant necklace, bringing on the bling. To ground...
Everything You Know Is Wrong (But So Right) Inside Weird Al's New Graphic Novel
Weird Al’s up to a lot lately, especially with the arrival of the Daniel Radcliffe-starring biographical sendup Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku today. But the musician is also dipping into the world of comics with a superstar team up trawling through the lyrics of his musical history, and we’ve got a sneak peek.
The Three-Body Problem's Chinese Anime Adaptation Hits Next Month
Cixin Liu’s sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem can’t stop jumping to other formats. In addition to next year’s Netflix series from The Terror: Infamy’s Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, last year saw the release of a serialized podcast (different from the audiobook version). And for 2022, we’ve got an animated series that’s premiering actually pretty soon.
Andor Enlists 3 New Directors to Tackle Season 2
As the first season of Andor hurtles toward its season finale later this month, development for the Disney+ Star Wars series’ second season is already in the works. In a conversation with Collider, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the continuation of Andor’s Star Wars story has added three directors to focus on the events that precede Rogue One. The second season will be broken up into episode arcs, he confirmed, adding that duties will be split among Giving Ariel Kleiman (Yellowjackets), Janus Metz (All the Old Knives), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Outer Range).
Fast and Furious Star Sung Kang Just Made a Horror Movie
Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Talokan Warriorson Opening Doors for More Representation
In Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences will be introduced to the underwater civilization of the Talokan (inspired by the ancient Aztec paradise Tlālōcān), which reimagines the Atlantean villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his armies as more complex antagonists. During the film’s press day, we sat...
Randall Park's Favorite Superheroes
Blockbuster actor Randall Park tells io9 about his favorite superheroes. Blockbuster streams on Netflix starting November 3rd.
Danny Boyle Really Wants to Direct a New 28 Days Later Sequel
The Joker sequel finally starts filming next month. Lewis Pullman teases the new Salem’s Lot adaptation. Agatha: Coven of Chaos keeps expanding its cast. Plus, what’s next on Ghosts, and another new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Spoilers, away!. Joker: Folie à Deux. According to ComicBook,...
These Avatar Funko Pops 'See You'
Head back to the world of James Cameron’s Pandora, but make it cute and tiny with Funko Pops. In celebration of the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water, we’ve got a first look at the Avatar line hitting shelves for the holidays. You can find the pre-order for the character bundle at Walmart.
12 of Keith David's Most Memorable Genre Performances (So Far)
Want to bring instant gravitas to your movie, TV show, documentary series, video game, or English-language dub of a foreign animated film? Hire Keith David, whose long career is a testament not just to his charismatic screen presence, but also his uniquely velvety voice. io9 is a huge fan of...
Henry Cavill's Spent Years "Very Gently" Hoping for a Superman Return
That Henry Cavill is returning to Superman after technically five years still feels pretty fresh, even though it’s been about two weeks since the news officially broke. Since he finally broke the news, he’s made clear that he wants to come back as a more joyful Man of Steel, and his gratefulness that he’s able to get another shot at the character after first donning the cape in 2013.
Please, for the Love of God, Someone Just Let Henry Cavill Talk About Warhammer
It’s been a very busy time for Henry Cavill lately, what with his formal return to the role of Superman and his shock exit from The Witcher, and even throwing a reprisal as London’s second greatest detective in the Enola Holmes sequel. But he is concerned not with these things. He just wants to talk miniatures.
This Week's Toy News Is Full of Witches, Rebels, and Heroes
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest merchandise on the internet lately. This week, Gundam’s latest protagonist gets her own figure, Hasbro lifts the lid on a whole host of Star Wars toys, and Groot gets hairy. Leafy? Check it out!. S.H. Figuarts Mobile...
Westworld May Be Over, But Its Stars and Creators Still Get Paid for It
Late Friday afternoon, news broke that HBO had pulled the plug on its sci-fi drama Westworld after four seasons. Before this, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy had already planned to bring the twisty and often convoluted series to a close with a fifth and final season, but those plans have been dashed as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to cut costs anywhere it can following its recent merger.
Westworld Has Been Canceled by HBO
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Westworld has not made the cut to stick around in the new hierarchy of power over at Warner Bros. The acclaimed HBO sci-fi series has been canceled after its fourth season, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Nolan had hoped to wrap up his television...
Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie
There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year. We know...
I Slept in Taylor Swift’s Casket and Did Not Rest in Peace
There’s something you need to know about me: I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. So much so that I’ve successfully weaseled my way into transforming that interest into content for Gizmodo. It’s also important for me to point out that I get a lot of pitches here at Gizmodo—that’s not a flex, that’s just a fact. With that said, I was perusing my email just last week when a subject line caught my eye: “My casket was featured in Taylor Swift’s funeral-themed music video.” Color me intrigued.
Activate Your Trap Card in This Magic The Gathering: The Brothers' War Preview
A new Magic: The Gathering set is on the way, and that of course means more cards to fling at your opponent’s deck—and io9 has a look at a particularly sneaky card coming to The Brothers’ War. The Brothers’ War is—and you might want to sit down...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
When a person loses a loved one, you never quite get over it. But, eventually, you do have to move forward. And that was one of the many dilemmas the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had. What do you do in a sequel to a movie whose star, Chadwick Boseman, tragically died? Do you recast the role? Do you even make the movie?
