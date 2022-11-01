ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gobert out for Wolves, placed in health and safety protocols

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against Houston on Saturday after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team's injury report.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

