MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Rudy Gobert will miss the Minnesota Timberwolves' game against Houston on Saturday after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert played Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, and the Timberwolves ruled him out Saturday afternoon for the game against Houston. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed with an illness on Friday, is not on the team's injury report.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO