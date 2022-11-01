Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
WFMZ-TV Online
Will this be the last year we turn the clocks back?
Residents will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend because of the annual fall back of the clocks — but not everyone is looking forward to the additional shut-eye. “There’s no one that I know in my circle of friends that are happy that we’re turning the clocks back,” state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-18, said. “They do the Snoopy happy dance when we move forward, when we have more daylight so we can spend our time in more sunshine, and I think that’s better for us all around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dr. Oz, First Lady Jill Biden visit Lehigh Valley as midterm election approaches
ALLENTOWN, Pa - Political campaign trails are kicking into high gear with midterm elections set for next Tuesday. And in the Lehigh Valley both Republicans and Democrats showed out to support some of their candidates as they made their way to Allentown. In one corner, we found Republican Senate candidate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer rolls at Poconos rest stop
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed in a rest stop parking lot in the Poconos. The truck rolled around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Scotrun rest area off of Interstate 80 eastbound in Pocono Township, said emergency dispatchers. The driver was trapped, and a helicopter was initially...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swaby guilty on all charges related to rape, assault of Lehigh, Lafayette students
EASTON, Pa. – A man accused of assaulting five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College was found guilty on 26 charges Friday afternoon at Northampton County Courthouse. Clement Swaby, 36, was accused of rape, burglary, and the assault of five different female college students in three separate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks hospitals seeing increase in patients with RSV
WEST READING, Pa. — A respiratory virus known as RSV is leading to a surge in the number of kids needing hospital care this year. "RSV is usually a disease of the wintertime, but right now, because of COVID and masking, all seasonality of diseases seems to have gotten a little bit confused," said Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of inpatient medicine at Reading Hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being hit by car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A 67-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Bethlehem last week died early Friday morning. Ronald K. Mayo of Minersville died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area of East Fourth and Buchanan streets around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple opens second BYOB Japanese restaurant in Lehigh County shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owners of a popular sushi restaurant in South Whitehall Township have brought their culinary chops to a second Japanese eatery in the same shopping center. Ninja Ramen, offering ramen, donburi, mochi and more, opened Aug. 20 at 3112 W. Tilghman St., in Village West.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
