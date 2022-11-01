ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Breaking: Steelers Are Trading Chase Claypool To Storied NFC Franchise

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovbMH_0iuewAoZ00

Chase Claypool

The Steelers have long been rumored to be shopping Chase Claypool. The day's finally come where he's on the move to another NFL franchise.

Pittsburgh is sending Chase Claypool to Chicago to play for the Bears and catch passes from Justin Fields.

It's a new weapon for Fields, who's shown slight improvement this season with a revamped offensive system.

Claypool has potential, but never quite reached it on a consistent basis with the Steelers. He now gets a new opportunity with the Bears.

"BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source," said Field Yates.

Chase Claypool will likely assume WR1 duties in Chicago. He has the talent to carry that load for the Bears.

The Steelers, meanwhile, begin their inevitable sell-off as they look to rework the roster over the next year or so.

Comments / 4

keith reinbott
3d ago

Great the Steelers release a first string receiver when their problem is coaching/management not players.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott leaks Cowboys’ helmets for Thanksgiving game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has given fans a glimpse at what the team’s uniforms for their annual Thanksgiving Day game are going to look like. Elliott shared a photo of a Cowboys’ throwback helmet on his Instagram story Wednesday. The Cowboys will wear white helmets and alternate uniforms for their Thanksgiving game in a few weeks, so that is presumably where the helmet came from. You can see a screenshot below:
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

DraftKings Bettor Wins Huge Same Game Parlay From Eagles and Texans Matchup

The Eagles and Texans matchup on Thursday night went exactly as planned for one DraftKings bettor that cashed in a monster-winning ticket. Same-game parlays are all the rage for NFL bettors. They typically offer a big payout but several legs of the parlay need to win in order to cash in. That was no problem for one person who won $11,725 from a same-game parlay after wagering just $25.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy