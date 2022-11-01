Breaking: Steelers Are Trading Chase Claypool To Storied NFC Franchise

Chase Claypool

The Steelers have long been rumored to be shopping Chase Claypool. The day's finally come where he's on the move to another NFL franchise.

Pittsburgh is sending Chase Claypool to Chicago to play for the Bears and catch passes from Justin Fields.

It's a new weapon for Fields, who's shown slight improvement this season with a revamped offensive system.

Claypool has potential, but never quite reached it on a consistent basis with the Steelers. He now gets a new opportunity with the Bears.

"BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source," said Field Yates.

Chase Claypool will likely assume WR1 duties in Chicago. He has the talent to carry that load for the Bears.

The Steelers, meanwhile, begin their inevitable sell-off as they look to rework the roster over the next year or so.