ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

Demand for logistics space ‘healthy,’ Link Logistics says

Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said demand for space remains firm in a third-quarter update issued Wednesday. Backed by Blackstone, Link owns and operates the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties. “We are seeing healthy, broad-based demand for space, high levels of leasing activity and limited vacancy across our...
freightwaves.com

Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

DHL Supply Chain focuses on energy transition

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous vehicles and electrification in last-mile delivery. DETAILS: The shifting shape of transportation includes electrification, autonomous driving and renewable fuels.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Ryder educating customers on building EV infrastructure

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Autonomous trucks and infrastructure. DETAILS: Net-Zero Carbon host Tyler Cole sits down with Rob Pluta, vice president...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Project44 reaches $2.7B valuation with new funding

Supply chain visibility provider project44 announced Thursday it has secured $80 million in a funding round led by Generation Investment Management and A.P. Moller Holding. The latest round increases project44’s valuation to $2.7 billion, up 12% from its last funding round in January. The company said the additional funding will drive several key initiatives, including upgrading a system to measure supply chain emissions globally across all modes of transportation.
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Experts discuss how truckers can survive freight recession

Many freight experts have seen a slower ride this year as a weakening economy has forced home builders, retailers and other businesses to cut back on shipments during what is traditionally the peak holiday season for trucking companies. After two years of surging freight markets caused by COVID-related disruptions, spot...
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Torc Robotics eyes future of autonomous trucks

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The Impact of Autonomous Trucking on the Freight Network. DETAILS: FreightWaves 3PL market expert Mary O’Connell chats with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Broker Echo ups global freight forwarding game in latest deal

Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow Chicago-based freight broker Fastmore Logistics. The deal provides Echo competence in selling domestic transportation services to international freight forwarders. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Echo was taken private by private equity firm The Jordan Company in a $1.3...
freightwaves.com

Loop breaks into logistics payments space with $30M in early funding

Here’s a wild stat: Between 20% and 30% of all invoices today contain some form of exception or error. That means two or three out of every 10 transactions are creating headaches for shippers — even for the most tech-savvy companies. “Our hypothesis was that if this is...
OHIO STATE
freightwaves.com

Push to reshore US manufacturing motivated by global supply chain issues

More and more U.S. manufacturers are intensifying their exploration of reshoring operations to reduce reliance on China, according to Rosemary Coates, founder and executive director of the Reshoring Institute. “Up until the pandemic, there was kind of a slow build of companies that were considering reshoring, but when the pandemic...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
freightwaves.com

Werner ready to navigate a downturn

Werner Enterprises said it’s prepared for a “subdued peak season.” Management from the truckload carrier said the business model is more “durable” today than it was heading into prior downturns. Werner’s (NASDAQ: WERN) truckload fleet is 63% dedicated, operating under contracts with customers that guarantee...
freightwaves.com

Convoy’s Goodale: Smaller carriers increasingly parking their trucks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Digital brokerage Convoy is seeing a “relatively large number” of smaller carriers putting their trucks on the sidelines for the fourth quarter, according to co-founder Grant Goodale. Goodale is also Convoy’s carrier experience officer, a position that has him in contact with the smaller...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
freightwaves.com

New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding shares vision for company

New TradeLens CEO Kim Spalding said her goal is “to help drive digitization in the supply chain industry.”. TradeLens, a neutral supply chain platform, utilizes blockchain technology to provide secure tracking and sharing of vital trade information in real time. Spalding spoke with FreightWaves recently about her background and...
freightwaves.com

Cargojet upbeat about 2023 as e-commerce business shows resilience

Cargojet’s diversified business model is showing its durability amid signs of a pending recession and declining consumer confidence. While many airlines have reported marginally lower third-quarter cargo revenues, Canada’s largest all-cargo carrier this week said profit margins reached 35% as financial performance improved from a year ago. Executives...
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves launches StakUp, a benchmarking platform for truckload carriers

On Thursday, FreightWaves announced the launch of StakUp, an online platform designed for truckload carriers to let them benchmark their monthly financial and operational performance against that of their peers. In the dynamic transportation and logistics industry, there is always room for growth through improvement, optimization or positive change. StakUp’s...
freightwaves.com

Grip emerges from stealth with plans to improve DTC perishable shipping

When Juan Meisel moved from Colombia to Massachusetts, he sought out Mike Salguero, the founder of ButcherBox, a Boston-based meat home delivery business. Meisel quickly found himself working in the marketing department before eventually moving over to logistics, where he led the key department for about five years. Prior to...
BOSTON, MA
freightwaves.com

DHL Express hikes US tariff rates 7.9%

DHL Express, the international air express unit of German conglomerate Deutsche Post DHL (NASDAQ: DPSGY), said Friday it will raise tariff rates by 7.9% on all U.S. shipments, effective Jan. 1. The increase will apply to all international shipments to and from the U.S. that are billed to U.S. accounts,...
freightwaves.com

Air cargo market continues to deflate under global economic pressures

The air cargo market continued to unwind 18 months of record gains in October as the global economy slows and consumers tighten their purse strings while spending more on services. The industry is well into the typical peak season with little sign of increased shipping activity. Demand and rates are...
freightwaves.com

Railcar lessors, equipment makers see healthy market demand despite headwinds

Although headwinds such as a potential economic recession, high inflation rates and international geopolitical tensions are putting pressure on the market for railcars and rail equipment, companies remain upbeat on near-term prospects because of pent-up demand as well as public and private greening initiatives, according to executives’ comments during earnings calls over the past two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy