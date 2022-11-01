Family, friends tried to get woman to leave boyfriend who allegedly killed her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of a woman allegedly shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend told police they were trying to get her to leave him because he was physically abusing her, according to an arrest report.

Ishmil Swafford, 43, is facing a murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Yetundi Yvonne Negritia Maples. She was shot on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the home the two shared on Spectacular Bid Drive near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road. The shooting was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1 a.m.

Maple’s 6-year-old son was in an upstairs bedroom, heard a gunshot, and went downstairs where he found his mother’s face covered with blood, he told police in the arrest report.

Detectives talked with a neighbor who heard some loud “bangs” and arguing coming from the front of the home. He then saw a young boy walking away from the house saying “you hurt my mom” to an older man. That man responded back, “Your mom will be fine.” The witness said he then saw the man leave on a motorcycle, the report said.

When police spoke with the boy, he identified Swafford as the person who shot his mother and said it was because his “mom got angry.”

The child went to a neighbor’s home for help and 911 was called.

According to the coroner’s report, Maples suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

