ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Family, friends tried to get woman to leave boyfriend who allegedly killed her

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37W9i3_0iuevzQT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends of a woman allegedly shot and killed by her live-in boyfriend told police they were trying to get her to leave him because he was physically abusing her, according to an arrest report.

READ: Las Vegas police: Woman shot, killed by boyfriend at home; child reported shooting

Ishmil Swafford, 43, is facing a murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Yetundi Yvonne Negritia Maples. She was shot on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the home the two shared on Spectacular Bid Drive near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road. The shooting was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1 a.m.

Maple’s 6-year-old son was in an upstairs bedroom, heard a gunshot, and went downstairs where he found his mother’s face covered with blood, he told police in the arrest report.

Detectives talked with a neighbor who heard some loud “bangs” and arguing coming from the front of the home. He then saw a young boy walking away from the house saying “you hurt my mom” to an older man. That man responded back, “Your mom will be fine.” The witness said he then saw the man leave on a motorcycle, the report said.

When police spoke with the boy, he identified Swafford as the person who shot his mother and said it was because his “mom got angry.”

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

The child went to a neighbor’s home for help and 911 was called.

According to the coroner’s report, Maples suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 31

Donna Ramires
4d ago

I don't know if he was abusive before but the first time that the abusive to you you got to either at your bags and leave her but your house get him get them out because I don't care if they say they're sorry and it's never going to happen again it will happen again I know so women if some guy hit you the first time get rid of them

Reply(2)
4
Angel West
4d ago

ladies neither sex Nor having a steady man is worth your life! Your kids and family need you more. get out or get rid of him before things hit the fan. it NEVER gets any better!!! this message is for abused men as well. abuse is NEVER okay! don't stand for it nor allow it around your kids. your life is worth saving so just say NO to domestic violence! SMDH

Reply
4
Mrs. Dawn Broyles III
4d ago

Omg! My heart goes out to the family and friends and the child. ☹️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

9-Year-Old Las Vegas Girl Hailed A Hero For Escaping Kidnapper With Baby Brother

A 9-year-old girl in Las Vegas is being hailed a hero after she carried her baby brother to safety after the siblings were kidnapped outside a 7-Eleven. On Tuesday, Karen Quinn recounted her horrifying experience after having her two young children kidnapped by a man who was later arrested outside a 7-Eleven in North Las Vegas, Fox 5 Vegas reports. The culprit stole Quinn’s car with her two children inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered teenager. Timothy Miller, 17, was last seen Oct. 31 around 6:20 p.m. near Charleston and Jones boulevards. He might exhibit aggressive behavior, might be in severe emotional distress, and need medical assistance. You should not approach him and contact police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy