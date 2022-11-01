ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

East New York (Season 1 Episode 6) “Court on the Street”, trailer, release date

When a child goes missing, Haywood encourages Yenko to use his connection to a witness in the race to locate the young boy. Also, Chief Suarez lands in hot water after an arrest goes viral, and Sandeford unexpectedly crosses paths with an ex-girlfriend while on the job. This episode was directed by Mo McRae and written by Patrick Coker and Adam Wiesen.
There There (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor

A lover's doubt in the cold light of morning leads a chain of uneasy intimacies–counselors, disruptors, peacemakers and fire-starters–every one looking to have a little faith rewarded. Starring : Jason Schwartzman / Lili Taylor. Genre : Comedy / Romance. Country :...
FBI (Season 5 Episode 6) “Double Blind” trailer, release date

As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old k–napping victim, Scola suspects the boy's mother isn't being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship. Network: CBS. Episode title:...
The Crown (Season 5) Netflix, trailer, release date

The Crown traces the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the early 21st century. The fifth season, which will be released by Netflix on November 9, 2022, will focus on the 1990s. This will be...
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 7) “Cursed”, trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near-death experiences. – Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash. – Jennifer...
White Noise (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig

White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Starring : Adam Driver / Greta Gerwig. Genre...
The White Lotus (Season 2 Episode 2) HBO, trailer, release date

The exploits of various guests and employees at a tropical resort over the span of a week. – F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Dominic's elderly father. – Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, who reprises her role from Hawaii.
