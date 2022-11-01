Spirits in the Trees celebrates loved ones

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls hosts Spirits in the Trees, an event to commemorate loved ones. The event encourages the public to honor those who’ve passed on by lighting a decorating a holiday tree.

From December 11 to January 1 in Crandall Park, you can purchase a 5-foot-tall unadorned Balsam Fir Tree for $75 to honor military personnel or first responders or celebrate family. The cost covers the tree, electrical, materials for your sign, lead cords, replacement cords, and adapters as needed to light the display. Buyers are asked to bring LED lights (max 200 lights) and all decorations for their tree.

All trees will be lit simultaneously at 5 p.m. on December 11 including a welcoming and reading of the trees. Every night after that night the trees will be lit from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with music ion sleeted evenings at 6 p.m. All are welcome to peruse the trees day or night at no cost.

Pat Van Buren, organizer and Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls said, “It’s a very neighborly, kind of family event that we’re trying to create.” Van Buren continued, “We are looking to recognize both people and our pets that have passed but also celebrate people and our pets that are living. If you think you’d like to buy a tree, please contact Pat Van Buren (Subject: Spirit in the Trees) at pvanblsg@aol.com for an application and further details or questions. The deadline for application is November 17th.

