ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 10

Ross Petersen
5d ago

Wait so the Clintons and Whoopi can do it but others do it and Cox gets all high and mighty. Cox and Mittens needs to take McMuffin and leave the state

Reply(2)
13
Knowafewthings
4d ago

I dont see this as a hate crime. you all need to calm down. it was Halloween. no crime involved. agreed distasteful but not a crime to dress up. 😕 you wouldn't be this upset and it making it news if black kids dressed up as jail birds and painted their faces white. don't hold others to another standard. treat all equally.

Reply(1)
2
Related
ksl.com

Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?

SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation

An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah high school marching band led by a special conductor

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Dozens of high school marching bands are in the city of Washington this weekend for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Rent application fees prove a hurdle to housing for Utah families

OREM— For several weeks, Brenda White and her family were forced to live in a hotel, unable to find a home to rent. "It can get pretty boring, and pretty cramped and depressing," lamented White of her roughly 300 square feet of living space. White didn't want much. "Just...
UTAH STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
binghamprospector.org

Utah Changes Its State Flag

After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
UTAH STATE
sunnewsdaily.com

Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell

A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
HURRICANE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy