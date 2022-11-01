Read full article on original website
Ross Petersen
5d ago
Wait so the Clintons and Whoopi can do it but others do it and Cox gets all high and mighty. Cox and Mittens needs to take McMuffin and leave the state
Knowafewthings
4d ago
I dont see this as a hate crime. you all need to calm down. it was Halloween. no crime involved. agreed distasteful but not a crime to dress up. 😕 you wouldn't be this upset and it making it news if black kids dressed up as jail birds and painted their faces white. don't hold others to another standard. treat all equally.
ksl.com
Blackface incident in Utah seen by some as an opportunity to 'do better'
SALT LAKE CITY — A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Some say it's a chance for all of us to do better. Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, vice...
ksl.com
Families of teens respond to viral TikTok video falsely accusing them of wearing blackface
SALT LAKE CITY — The families of two teens falsely accused of wearing blackface and dressing as inmates for Halloween in a now-viral video filmed at a Cedar City Walmart have responded to the TikTok account that they say started the rumor. In a statement issued by Jeffrey Walker,...
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
ksl.com
Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?
SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
Gephardt Daily
New director for POST, Utah agency that trains and regulates police
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson has appointed Wasatch County Sheriff Jared W. Rigby as the new director of Utah’s POST, for Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the Police Academy. “We are delighted to...
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
ksl.com
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it has been snowy and rainy, you are right. A series of storms have been generous to Utah, but what happens in the months to come is a question mark. Last year, for example, storms came on strong in the latter part...
upr.org
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
ksl.com
Utah high school marching band led by a special conductor
WASHINGTON, Washington County — Dozens of high school marching bands are in the city of Washington this weekend for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
ksl.com
Rent application fees prove a hurdle to housing for Utah families
OREM— For several weeks, Brenda White and her family were forced to live in a hotel, unable to find a home to rent. "It can get pretty boring, and pretty cramped and depressing," lamented White of her roughly 300 square feet of living space. White didn't want much. "Just...
Viral blackface video discussed in Cox meeting with MLK Commission
The day after a TikTok video showing two teenagers in blackface inside a Cedar City Walmart went viral, Governor Spencer Cox met with members of the state's
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
binghamprospector.org
Utah Changes Its State Flag
After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
kjzz.com
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
sunnewsdaily.com
Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell
A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
