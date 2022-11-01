Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole & More Don't Want Rap Lyrics Used As Evidence

Drake and 21 Savage finally delivered their highly-anticipated joint album, and it's going to have fans and critics alike up in arms for weeks. On Friday, November 4, both rappers delivered their new album Her Loss. The collaborative effort features 16 brand new songs from Drizzy and 21 with a sole feature from Travis Scott. It includes production from Noah "40" Shebib, Lil Yachty, Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da, Wheezy, Taz Taylor from Internet Money and more. A few songs have already got some critics riled up like "Middle of the Ocean," in which Drake calls Serena Williams' husband a "groupie," and "Circo Loco." The latter song contains an alleged shot aimed at Megan Thee Stallion.

1 DAY AGO