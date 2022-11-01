Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
Lake County News
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
northbaybiz.com
Buildings to be Illuminated Green in Support of National Veterans Awareness Week
To honor veterans across the nation, the Sonoma County Administration Center and several other government buildings will be illuminated with green lights from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light, a public awareness campaign in observation of National Veterans Awareness Week. The Sonoma County Board of...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
ksro.com
Christmas Display Outside of Sebastopol Store Vandalized
Sebastopol police are looking for suspects who destroyed a holiday display outside of a hardware store. Earlier this week, workers at Sebastopol Hardware Center found eight inflatables slashed and spray-painted with anarchy symbols and pentagrams. The vandals also covered the store’s nativity scene in black paint. Thirteen-hundred-dollars worth of inflatables were destroyed, but employees were able to get most of the paint off the nativity scene. This marks the sixth year the store has put up the display.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
KQED
How a Childhood Prank Accidentally Helped My Newly Widowed Grandmother Face Her Grief
JP Frary is a storyteller and woodworker who creates art in a studio on the old Naval air base in Alameda. Frary has won six Moth StorySlams, StorySlam Oakland and Westside Stories and has been a featured storyteller on BackPocket Productions, Beyond Borders Storytelling and Six Feet Apart Productions. In...
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
ksro.com
Showers and Rain for Sonoma County to Start November
Forecasters expect Sonoma County will kick off November with some rain. The National Weather Service says the first winter-like storm of the season will arrive today and bring at least a quarter-inch of rain to most places. The higher elevations could see up to a half-inch of rain. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday morning. It’ll likely rain on and off through tomorrow.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
mendofever.com
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
Comments / 1