Fabian Martinez
3d ago

diversity is still discrimination. it forces people to choose based on skin color, race etc rather than actual qualifications. we need to get rid of all thinking that focuses on anything other than one's character and quality.

Reply(41)
105
Mister J
3d ago

Really??? Thomas' statement is pretty standard for a judge, saying that there's no legal definition for a particular term, in this case "diversity", and that he wants the attorneys to provide an explanation of what they mean by it. This is actually exactly what a judge is supposed to do: not use his personal opinion or bias but base his decision on the law and the attorneys' arguments.

Reply(29)
63
AKingsKid
2d ago

Why can't they remove the race question from applications. When you apply to colleges it will be based on merit alone. In fact I think the race question should be removed from everything. Job applications, most are done on line, you submit your resume most hiring would be of merit. If we want to be equals remove race from the application and any other form

Reply(2)
10
Related
Fox News

Hillary Clinton peddling a 'disinformation campaign' about Supreme Court election law case, legal experts say

Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a pending Supreme Court election law case by claiming Republicans are scheming to "literally steal" the 2024 presidential election, according to legal experts reached by Fox News Digital. The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed Tuesday that, "Right-wing extremists already have a plan...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Daily Mail

Justice Kavanaugh says racial classifications in college admissions are 'potentially dangerous' and Justice Thomas says 'I don't know' what diversity means in tense Supreme Court argument over affirmative action

The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority heaped skepticism on affirmative action-based college admissions policies on Monday in yet another case that could see the high court overturn its own precedent. A pair of legal challenges targeting race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina are part of...
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH

