diversity is still discrimination. it forces people to choose based on skin color, race etc rather than actual qualifications. we need to get rid of all thinking that focuses on anything other than one's character and quality.
Really??? Thomas' statement is pretty standard for a judge, saying that there's no legal definition for a particular term, in this case "diversity", and that he wants the attorneys to provide an explanation of what they mean by it. This is actually exactly what a judge is supposed to do: not use his personal opinion or bias but base his decision on the law and the attorneys' arguments.
Why can't they remove the race question from applications. When you apply to colleges it will be based on merit alone. In fact I think the race question should be removed from everything. Job applications, most are done on line, you submit your resume most hiring would be of merit. If we want to be equals remove race from the application and any other form
