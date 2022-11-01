Read full article on original website
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)
Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Protagonist Closes U.K. Deal on London Film Festival’s ‘Pretty Red Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Protagonist Pictures has closed a U.K. and Ireland distribution deal with BFI Distribution on the debut feature from Dionne Edwards, “Pretty Red Dress,” it was announced Tuesday by CEO Dave Bishop. Protagonist is handling worldwide sales on the critically lauded title and will continue sales at the ongoing American Film Market. “Pretty Red Dress,” which world premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, will receive its market premiere at AFM screening for world buyers on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the AMC Broadway. The film stars Natey Jones, singer Alexandra Burke, and new talent Temilola Olatunbosun in the story of a...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
Nanny (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan
Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream. Startattle.com – Nanny 2022. Starring : Anna Diop / Michelle Monaghan.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that...
