Kyle and Summer Reel Over Diane’s Duplicity — and Adam Reacts to Sally Being Fired
In the Abbott living room, Jack and Ashley welcome Kyle and Summer home. Ashley breaks the news that there have been some developments with Diane and Tucker. At Society, Diane enters and spots Tucker. She hesitates before approaching and telling him to save his threats. There is too much at stake for her to give up now. He looks amused.
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, November 7, through Friday, November 11. Not only do Audra and Noah rehash their torrid history, but Ashley uses her history with Tucker to make Diane’s present tense. In addition, Nick trods familiar ground with Phyllis, and Chelsea sees an old flame in a new light. Get the scoop on these teasers and more below.
Phyllis Melts Down on Nick After a Run-In With [Spoiler] — And Summer Has a Change of Heart
At Noah’s club, Nick spots Summer and welcomes her back from her honeymoon. He notices she looks miserable, and Summer explains there’s been more drama from Diane. Nick offers to help, but she says she and Kyle can handle it. He’ll just wish her luck then. Summer feels they’ll need it.
Young & Restless Brings Michael Damian Home as Danny
When Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) teased at the beginning of the week that we would be getting another surprise return to The Young and the Restless, that immediately set fans (and us) off on a speculation frenzy. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for us to find out just who it would be — and it’s someone fans have been hoping to see for a long time.
Days of Our Lives
Susan has dealt with the devil and Kristen — and we’re not sure which is actually scarier. But today, she finds herself in a situation that might be more terrifying than anything she’s faced in the past. Chloe and Stefan had best hope that Gabi’s not in...
General Hospital Horror: Trina’s Actual Connection to the Hook May Be Even More Devastating Than You Imagine
Since General Hospital unleashed The Hook on Port Charles, approximately a bazillion theories have been floated as to the killer’s identity. Who, we’ve wondered, would want to pick off everyone in Trina’s orbit? Then it hit us like the proverbial ton of bricks. What if the answer had been right under our noses the whole time? What if the answer… was Trina?
Holly’s Betrayal on General Hospital Could Set the Stage for an Amazing Twist — Plus, Th-Th-That’s All, Liz’s Folks?
November Sweeps is in full swing, with some big returns, new characters, and still more to come by the hints being dropped. While most of the week was fairly exciting and fast paced, Friday’s General Hospital episode turned into a bit of a snooze fest with rehashed dialogue and flashbacks.
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
Meghan Markle’s Reported Desire to Have Kate Middleton on Her Podcast May Signal That Their Relationship Is ‘Progressing’
Is the tide turning in the royal family feud, at least when it comes to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton? There is one palace expert who seems to think there might be a thawing of relations after the Duchess of Sussex reportedly inquired about the Princess of Wales joining her on her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.
Queen Consort Camilla Just Subtly Honored Husband King Charles In a Super Sweet Way
If you’re a fan of the British royals at all, you know that they seemingly love to send subtle messages through background portraits. Though it requires eagle-eyed fans to investigate and identify the photos, the end result can be a message of love, of unity or even of mourning. In Queen Consort Camilla‘s most recent Instagram post, in which she poses with Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, the royal gave a sweet nod to her husband King Charles III by placing a portrait of them in the background, People Magazine reported. According to the outlet, the framed picture behind them...
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Cops to Breaking Up With a Girlfriend… That He Confused With Ava
“She didn’t understand it… I didn’t understand it until later.”. When it comes to relationships, General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) laughed and stated, “That’s the Achilles heel.” The ABC soap actor opened up with Maurice Benard (Sonny) on his internet show State of Mind about his personal life, as well as a time when it meshed with his reel-life.
Adam Confronts Sharon — and Lily Balks at Billy’s Promise to Chelsea
Billy and Sharon usher Chelsea into a room in a facility, and Sharon steps out to thank the therapist for helping them get Ms. Lawson checked in and for understanding that she needs to be around familiar faces right now. The woman assures her that she and Mr. Abbott can stay with her as long as she needs to get settled in. Sharon rejoins Billy in Chelsea’s room and updates him. She assures Chelsea she’s in a safe place and will be looked after there. Billy feels it’s important that she realizes what is happening. Suddenly, Chelsea panics. “No, no! I can never be in a place like this ever again!”
Kourtney Kardashian Admits That Her Busy Schedule Has Her Feeling All the Mom Guilt
Kourtney Kardashian may live a lavish life, but it isn’t free of mom guilt. The 43-year-old mother of three (plus three stepkids) shared a glimpse of her and husband Travis Barker‘s busy schedules in a recent episode of The Kardashians, explaining, “Travis and I are going to Milan to do our fittings for our wedding, and our wedding weekend,” ahead of their May 2022 Portifino, Italy nuptials. She added, “This is also the longest time period that me and Travis are leaving our kids.”
Prince Harry Reportedly Found It ‘Very Difficult’ to Recall Traumatic Events for Upcoming Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is a hot topic, but the focus is mostly on how the royal family will react. However, no one seems to be thinking about how the Duke of Sussex is doing because reliving parts of his childhood have reportedly been a challenge for him.
Victor Blackmails [Spoiler] Into Giving Him Information — and Joss and Trina Suspect Esme Is the Hook Killer
Robert walks Holly back to her room at the Metro Court. He is going to meet with Mac and Felicia to figure out how to help Anna and invites her to come with him. She explains she’s exhausted and just wants to get to bed. She heads into her room as he departs. After waiting for Robert to leave, she sneaks back out.
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 7, through Friday, November 11, it’s all about what our favorites keep secret and what they choose to reveal. In Hope’s case, she suddenly has a vested interest in keeping Liam in the dark about “something” that transpires between her and Thomas. In Ridge’s case, he’s ready to shout his news from the rooftops… although rather than do so, he sends Carter over to Brooke’s to lower the boom. Read on, and we’ll give you the lowdown on what’s up.
Charlene White: Who is the longtime ITV presenter joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Charlene White is one of the stars competing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!The much-loved ITV reality series returns to the Australian outback this year, following a two-year stint in Wales due to the pandemic.White is no stranger to ITV, having become one of the network’s most recognisable faces thanks to her role as a regular panellist on the daytime show Loose Women.The 42-year-old from Greenwich began her work as a journalist and TV presenter for BBC Look East. She also worked at Radio 5 Live and BBC London in the early years of...
A Fan Broke This 'Unwritten' Royal Protocol But Kate Middleton Was Totally Cool With It
Kate Middleton, the newest Princess of Wales, is a true professional — from her incredible fashion to her royal-approved etiquette. That professionalism remains steadfast even when some unexpected situations occur. In her most recent outing during her official visit to Scarborough, a fan went in for a side hug, a usual no-no for the family, but Kate played it off like a pro. While Kate was greeting the adoring fans who were lined up on the street, one man put his arms around the royal’s back for his relatives to take a picture. Though this doesn’t sound like a huge...
Andy Cohen Reveals His Biggest Parenting Struggle as a Dad of Two
Check out Andy Cohen’s Instagram, and you’ll immediately see that parenting is not a walk in the park. OK, sometimes it’s literally a walk in the park — but one where you complain about how hard parenting is. The Watch What Happens Live! host is dad to Lucy, 6 months, and Ben, 3, and things can get super chaotic at home, especially when you try to give each child one-on-one attention. Cohen shared his biggest parenting struggle with PEOPLE yesterday, and as a mom of multiple kids, I’ve felt this struggle, too. “Just when I think I’ve had a lot of...
