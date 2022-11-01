ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared.

WSDOT said to expect delays in the area.

WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also cleared.

