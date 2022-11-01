ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Elon Musk says Twitter has had 'massive' revenue drop as advertisers pause spending

Twitter has suffered a "massive drop in revenue" because of advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday without providing numbers. Major companies including General Mills, Audi and General Motors said they would temporarily pause their ad spending on Twitter to see...
CNBC

Civil rights leaders call for all advertisers to stop spending on Twitter

A coalition of civil rights groups, which sent a letter this week to companies urging them to voice their concerns to new Twitter owner Elon Musk, is now asking them to stop advertising on the platform. Jessica González, co-CEO at Free Press, said that when she spoke to Musk earlier...
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
CNBC

American billionaires spent a record $880 million on the U.S. midterm elections

America's billionaires spent a record $880 million on the U.S. midterm elections so far, with most of their spending favoring Republicans, according to a new report. Billionaire spending is up 44% over the 2018 midterms, and is expected to approach $1 billion by next week, according to Americans for Tax Fairness, which analyzed campaign-contribution data from the Federal Election Commission compiled by nonpartisan campaign finance watch dog Open Secrets. While U.S. billionaires poured $1.2 billion into the 2020 presidential elections, their outsized spend in the mid-terms shows just how much is at stake for wealthy donors of both parties heading into Tuesday's contests.
CNBC

Ukraine government is seeking alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink, vice PM says

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he hasn’t seen any issues with Musk’s financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. However, he said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Last month,...
CNBC

Why Apple raised the price of the iPhone, but not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
CNBC

How phone scammers tricked Americans out of tens of billions of dollars in 2022

Despite the rise of sophisticated crypto frauds and ransomware plots, phone scams continue to trick Americans out of tens of billions of dollars each year. "It's very cheap to set up an automatic dialer and to plug a bunch of phone numbers into it, whether they're random or they are very intentional by geography or by demographic, and place millions of phone calls in a very short period of time," said Clayton LiaBraaten, senior executive advisor at Truecaller. "It's a numbers game."
CNBC

Sustainable Future Forum - Part 1: Regulation & Responsibility

The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals.
CNBC

CNBC cancels 'The News with Shepard Smith' to refocus on business news

CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith" after two years. Smith is leaving the network after his show concludes later this month. It's new CNBC President KC Sullivan's first major shakeup. NBCUniversal's CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith," its primetime general news show, to refocus on business...
CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC

How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 works

As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages on Nov. 7, we'll ask experts from across the globe...
CNBC

Forget about making money. Here’s what it takes to write a book

Thinking of writing a book? You might want to reconsider. On Monday, a federal judge blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that joining the two giant publishing houses would lessen competition for top-selling books. As an author, I agree with this,...

