America's billionaires spent a record $880 million on the U.S. midterm elections so far, with most of their spending favoring Republicans, according to a new report. Billionaire spending is up 44% over the 2018 midterms, and is expected to approach $1 billion by next week, according to Americans for Tax Fairness, which analyzed campaign-contribution data from the Federal Election Commission compiled by nonpartisan campaign finance watch dog Open Secrets. While U.S. billionaires poured $1.2 billion into the 2020 presidential elections, their outsized spend in the mid-terms shows just how much is at stake for wealthy donors of both parties heading into Tuesday's contests.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO