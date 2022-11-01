ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midori Francis hits medical boot camp to train for her role on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463KyY_0iuevDUx00

You may have first seen Midori Francis in a Liberty Mutual commercial where she was in a deep relationship with her car, “Brad.” The actress, who is able to poke fun at herself and the commercial, said it was a long time ago and she is grateful for what that opportunity has brought her.

“That commercial paid my rent for a long time,” explained the actress. Although she is grateful, “she is also grateful to not be the ‘Brad’ girl anymore.”

Now she plays Mika Yasuda on the hit medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” All the “new kids on the block” had to go to medical boot camp to help prep them for their roles on the show.

“It was horrifying because I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, how do I be a doctor?,'” she said. She went on to explain how it was really essential and so helpful to help prepare her to play the role of a doctor.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2022.

KTLA

KTLA

