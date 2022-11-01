CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say a student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a vehicle outside an area school. According to a police spokesperson, Cayce Police were told that an Airport High School student had been suspected of selling drugs. The resource officer at the school, along with Cayce Police, then searched the student's car and belongings as he arrived.

CAYCE, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO