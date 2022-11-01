Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies search for two suspects wanted for attempting to steal vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle outside of the El Cheapo gas station on Oct. 17. Deputies say the owner of the vehicle was inside the store when the suspects tried to take...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: suspect wanted for alleged Walmart shoplifting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying an alleged Walmart shoplifter. The suspect took an iPhone from the Sunset Blvd location on Oct. 24 without paying for it, say deputies. If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
coladaily.com
Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest
An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
Man involved in Columbia neighborhood standoff arrested after 17 hours
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A barricaded man in northeast Columbia has been arrested after a 17-hour standoff with police. According to a statement from Columbia Police, officers were called to the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood east of Pontiac around 4 p.m. and have remained there overnight. Police said the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigate fatal shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Dept. say one man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Sycamore Ave. around 12:30 am where a man was found shot and killed. Information is limited at this time, if you...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD investigate after loaded gun found at Airport H.S.
Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department was called to Airport High School Friday morning after school officials say a student was suspected of selling drugs at the school. During their investigation into the allegations, the school Resource Officer and Cayce Police searched the student’s personal possessions and the car they say the teen had driven to campus.
WLTX.com
Police find loaded gun in car at Cayce school; student in custody
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say a student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a vehicle outside an area school. According to a police spokesperson, Cayce Police were told that an Airport High School student had been suspected of selling drugs. The resource officer at the school, along with Cayce Police, then searched the student's car and belongings as he arrived.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington police search for suspected shoplifters
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles. Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th. Police say they left in a silver SUV. If you have information about this case,...
abccolumbia.com
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
Newberry deputies uncover pounds of drugs, several guns after teens get sick
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A search warrant in Newberry on Friday ended with one arrest and the seizure of numerous drugs, and guns. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, investigators and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at 701 Pope Street in Newberry after an incident that previously made three teens sick enough to need medical attention.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
abccolumbia.com
Couple convicted in homicides sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina,. has been sentenced to life in prison. The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo HS principal: Extra officers on campus following suspicious note
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Extra law enforcement officers were on hand at Irmo High School after a suspicious note was found and shared on social media. A parent tells ABC Columbia News that someone had written a hit list on a bathroom wall. In a letter sent to parents, School Principal...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
