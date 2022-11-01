Read full article on original website
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
Pfizer boosts COVID vaccine sales forecast by $2 billion
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, and said new deals and drugs in development should help replace future declining vaccine sales and lost revenue from patent expirations.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter
Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations. The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year. Sales from the vaccine Comirnaty, meanwhile,...
CNBC
Hyatt beats earnings expectations, CEO says people prioritizing experience and travel
Travel demand remains strong despite macro headwinds. Seema Mody reports on the latest earnings from Marriott, Hyatt, Booking Holdings.
Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing
HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Benzinga
Traders Buy CVS Health, Caterpillar, Sell These Tech Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he had sold shares of Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Shares of both tech majors lost close to 4% on Wednesday. “The hardest trade is the right trade,” he stated.
US News and World Report
Carl Icahn Owns Over 8% Stake in Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings -WSJ
(Reuters) - Carl Icahn has a more than 8% stake in Crown Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, adding that the activist investor believes the beverage-can maker should shed non-core units and buy back more stock. The billionaire has a stake worth about $700 million, which makes...
Moderna's COVID vaccine sales slide amid supply problems
By Tom Murphy, AP Health writerCAMBRIDGE - Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August. CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included...
msn.com
Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Shares of Johnson & Johnson inched 0.17% higher to $170.72 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 1.06% to 3,719.89 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.46% to 32,001.25. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.97 below its 52-week high ($186.69), which the company reached on April 25th.
NASDAQ
EV maker Nikola beats revenue estimates on higher semi-truck deliveries
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O beat Wall Street expectation for third-quarter revenue on Thursday as it delivered more electric semi-trucks to dealers, sending its shares up about 3% higher before the bell. The company has been benefiting from a shift to electric trucks by logistic companies looking to...
Perrigo purchases Nestle's Gateway infant formula plant in Wisconsin as part of $170 million investment
DUBLIN — Perrigo Company plc has announced a $170 million strategic investment to expand and strengthen its infant formula manufacturing in the United States. As part of the investment, Perrigo has purchased Nestlé’s Gateway infant formula plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Perrigo also purchased the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start infant formula brand.
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
Pfizer Stock Needs a Booster to Clear Resistance on the Chart
Pfizer (PFE) shares are higher on Tuesday, up about 3% so far on the day after the health-care stalwart reported earnings. The outperformance is not that notable on a percentage basis, but it is bullish to see Pfizer shares finally moving higher after a tough couple of months and as the overall market reverses to an intraday loss.
US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus
U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, Estee lauder, Canada Goose and others
(CZR) – Caesars shares rallied 6.8% in premarket trading after the resort operator topped analyst estimates for both the top and bottom lines during its latest quarter. Caesars also said its digital betting business turned profitable on an adjusted basis for the quarter, 12 months ahead of the company's target.
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Sells Canadian Retail Business For $400 Million
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were up in morning trading on Friday after the home improvement retailer announced that it will sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash. Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Merck Me Up When The Market Falls
Merck is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world and one of the leaders in the Dow Jones Industrial index. In fact, Merck stock has had such a good year that it’s outperformed the Dow Jones by about 30% over the year so far. Moreover, it looks like the growth will keep coming, in stark comparison to the overall bearish sentiment around DJI.
