These restaurants serve the best Sunday roast in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to stop counting those calories folks as November is here and Thanksgiving is swiftly coming up on the calendar, but before we think of the mashed potatoes and roasted turkeys, we need to think about roasts. Friday, November 4 is Roast Dinner Day...
Don’t miss out on weekend filled with ice-cold beer and thousands of pounds of BBQ at AT&T Stadium
DALLAS (KDAF) — Usually, weekends in the fall at AT&T Stadium are filled with passionate football fans screaming at the top of their lungs for America’s Team, however the first weekend in November this year will be filled with ice-cold beer and BBQ. From Nov. 4-6 over 30,000...
Dallas Observer
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
Don’t want a traditional wedding? Check out a drive-thru wedding in North Texas
If you are planning on getting married to your significant other and you don't want the traditional wedding, why not try out a drive-thru wedding?
Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard
Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
Canadian food in North Texas? Check out Dallas’ iconic Maple Leaf Diner
We are officially in the season of comfort food. If you want the local diner feel with a Canadian flavor twist, then Maple Leaf Diner is your go-to.
Ooh La Luxe: French-Inspired 1960s Time Capsule in Fort Worth Has a Sinatra-Worthy Den
As homes with a story go, 6917 Miramar Circle in Fort Worth has a great one — including a tie to the chicest hillbillies in Beverly Hills. Designed and built in 1968 by builder Bearl Mathews and his interior-designer wife Bobbie Mathews, the French-style home in Ridglea Country Club Estates oozes elegance — and rightly so.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
WFAA
What’s new at Grandscape
Nfm is in the heart of Grandscape in The Colony. It opened in 2015, laying the groundwork for this dining, retail, and entertainment destination. Once complete, Grandscape will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail. It's well on its way and...
Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11
The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
WATCH: Touring Disney’s Mickey and Friends experience at CAMP Dallas
This addition is a larger-than-life adventure right here in North Texas, offering tons of fun to families and children.
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff
A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
Kroger To Host Grand Reopening The Same Day As H-E-B Plano Opens
November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.
This Fort Worth haunted house is one of the best in the country
Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.
