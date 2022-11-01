ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Dallas Observer

Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals

In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rosati’s Pizza serving Chicago-style pizza on Fort Worth’s Golden Triangle Boulevard

Rosati's Pizza opened on Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth, serving Chicago-style pizza. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Rosati’s Pizza opened for carryout and catering at 5152 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. A grand opening was held Nov. 1 for what is the fourth Rosati's location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rosati's serves four different styles of pizza, including Chicago deep dish, as well as Italian beef sandwiches, pasta and wings.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

What’s new at Grandscape

Nfm is in the heart of Grandscape in The Colony. It opened in 2015, laying the groundwork for this dining, retail, and entertainment destination. Once complete, Grandscape will stretch across more than 400 acres and feature more than 3.9 million square feet of retail. It's well on its way and...
THE COLONY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kohl's scheduled to open new Plano store Nov. 11

The new Kohl's department store is scheduled to open Nov. 11 in Plano. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Kohl’s is scheduled to open its new store at 5800 Preston Road, Plano, on Nov. 11. The store replaces the existing department store building, which will close Nov. 10 at 4708 W. Spring Creek Parkway. The new 55,000-square-foot store includes apparel, housewares, accessories, shoes and more. The new store also includes Sephora, which offers personal care and beauty products. The previous Kohl's building will be replaced by an apartment development, according to the city. www.kohls.com.
PLANO, TX
Narcity USA

This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through

As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff

A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

Kroger To Host Grand Reopening The Same Day As H-E-B Plano Opens

November 2 will be a big day for grocery shoppers with the grand opening of H-E-B Plano. But H-E-B is not the only grocery chain with big plans tomorrow. Kroger in Plano and Allen will be hosting a grand reopening of the store on November 2 as well. The stores have recently gone through major remodeling and renovations including upgraded cold-food casings and new flooring. The Kroger stores are located at 1212 East Bethany Drive in Allen and 3305 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, three miles away from the new H-E-B.
PLANO, TX
