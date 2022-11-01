Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington upsets Serra Catholic in opening round
There will be a new champion in the WPIAL’s Class 2A classification after defending champion Serra Catholic was upset and dethroned Friday night. No. 12 Washington got three takeaways and two defensive touchdowns from Carlos Harper, and Eddie Lewis ran for 197 yards on 20 carries to lead the Prexies to a 49-21 win over the Eagles at Norwin High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game
Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night. Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2). Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe grad Butler has high hopes for basketball season
Bryce Butler took the Mountain East Conference and NCAA Division II Atlantic Region by storm last season. What will the former Latrobe standout do for an encore?. A West Liberty junior swingman who is as good a sure-fire bet for a double-double as anyone in the country, Butler was the MEC and Atlantic Region player of the year after averaging 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Hilltoppers (29-3) won the conference title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeesport routs Mars in WPIAL 1st round
A week after suffering its first loss in its regular-season finale against Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport made an emphatic return to the win column in its playoff opener Friday night. The fifth-seeded Tigers scored on each of their first seven possessions and relied on a four-touchdown game from quarterback Jahmil Perryman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Frazier sweeps No. 1 Serra Catholic to capture 2nd WPIAL girls volleyball title
The Hartman family is going to need a bigger trophy room, as the Frazier volleyball team climbed the mountain and now sits on top of the WPIAL in Class A. The Commodores entered Saturday’s championship with an unblemished record as the No. 2 seed and they left unbeaten after sweeping away No. 1 Serra Catholic, 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Mifflin scores in bunches to beat Southmoreland
West Mifflin’s trio of Shai Newby, Ty’Jeir Williams and Rich Fix was too much for. to overcome in the Titans’ 54-28 victory over the Scotties on Friday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at West Mifflin Stadium. The Titans (6-5) advance to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Routs Mars, 43-0 to Advance in WPIAL Playoffs
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport (10-1) made quick work out of Mars (6-5) on Friday night at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers put the mercy rule into effect by the end of the second quarter and went on to win 43-0. The Tigers will face Armstrong next Friday night in the second round of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship
After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to a game plan moving forward en route to a 3-1...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Top-seeded Bishop Canevin rolls past Jeannette
Lesae Lacks caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 53 yards for another as No. 1 Bishop Canevin scored a 63-14 victory over No. 16 Jeannette (3-8) in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs Friday at Peters Township. Kole Olszewski threw for 157 yards for the Crusaders (10-1).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A
It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
Upper St. Clair stuns Gateway in WPIAL playoffs behind ‘resilient’ QB who’d lost starting job
Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem lost his starting job last month and hadn’t attempted a pass in weeks, yet the sophomore threw a season-saving touchdown Friday night. With the offense needing a late spark, Dahlem was inserted at quarterback in the fourth quarter and led the Panthers on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer championship breakdown: Moon vs. Ambridge
No. 1 Moon (19-0-1) vs. No. 11 Ambridge (14-6-1) Playoff path: Moon defeated No. 17 Ringgold, 6-1, No. 8 Bethel Park, 6-0, and No. 13 Montour, 2-0. Ambridge defeated No. 6 Hampton, 3-0, No. 3 Thomas Jefferson, 7-1, and No. 2 Plum, 2-1 in overtime. WPIAL titles: Moon 5 (2003,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley beats Western Beaver for 1st WPIAL playoff win in school history
Ligonier Valley drove two-and-a-half hours to its playoff game last year. Playing a little closer to home Friday night, the Rams were more focused on long drives to the end zone. Behind a power rushing attack that wore down their opponent and chipped away at the clock, the seventh-seeded Rams...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fiona Mahan’s 2 goals help Avonworth defend WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer title
For Mt. Pleasant girls soccer, the thrill of the hunt was invigorating. And while the team’s first trip to the WPIAL championship was met with disappointment, it could be the start of something special for a budding program. “There was no intimidation on this field,” Vikings coach Rich Garland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fort Cherry outruns Monessen for wild 1st-round playoff victory
No. 11 Monessen had a stellar night of offense Friday, gaining more than 400 yards and scoring six touchdowns. But No. 6 Fort Cherry had an even better night, with 553 yards in a 56-42 shootout win over the visiting Greyhounds in a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Jim Garry Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny tops Peters Township in WPIAL title game shootout
All the offense in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer championship match between top-seeded North Allegheny and third-seeded Peters Township took place within a span of 22 seconds in the second half, so it was no surprise that the contest went into overtime. In fact, the game Thursday night at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Ligonier Valley celebrate long-awaited WPIAL playoff victories
As he walked off the practice field one day last week, Latrobe football coach Ron Prady was asked if he thought his team had a chance against higher-seeded Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. “I do,” he said with a sly smile. “Our kids have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Powerful Freeport volleyball team out to finish job against Shenango in WPIAL finals
More often than not in the last 15 years, the Freeport girls volleyball team has had plans the first Saturday in November. That’ll be the case again this year when they go for their seventh WPIAL title. The top-seeded Yellowjackets play No. 2 Shenango in the Class 2A championship...
Comments / 0