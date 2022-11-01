Bryce Butler took the Mountain East Conference and NCAA Division II Atlantic Region by storm last season. What will the former Latrobe standout do for an encore?. A West Liberty junior swingman who is as good a sure-fire bet for a double-double as anyone in the country, Butler was the MEC and Atlantic Region player of the year after averaging 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Hilltoppers (29-3) won the conference title.

LATROBE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO