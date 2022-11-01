ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CPW warns of wildlife vs vehicle collisions as daylight saving time comes to an end

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zfgdq_0iueuZZ400
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Coloradans will gain an hour on Sunday as daylight saving time comes to an end. With darker commutes in store in the mornings and evenings, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) would like to remind the public to drive with caution to avoid hitting wildlife.

“With the changing seasons and snow already in the mountains, we are seeing a lot of deer and elk across our highways that motorists need to look out for,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung in a news release.

“It is important for people to adhere to speed limits and remember that many of our highways have reduced speed limits from dusk until dawn to help prevent collisions with wildlife. Drivers should be aware of animals in town, on county roads and on highways and keep their eyes on the road and shoulders to help prevent dangerous collisions.”

CPW advises drivers to be aware, drive with caution, and slow down at night. When faced with an animal in the headlights, drivers may have to make difficult decisions.

If there are no cars behind them and the driver can safely slow down to a stop, then they should. However, if there is not enough time to stop or there are cars behind them, drivers should "drive through" at a slight angle toward the animal's back side.

“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you. People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends," Colorado State Patrol Officer Trooper Josh Lewis in an earlier news release.

The department has also partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), to decrease animal vs vehicle collisions, through developing "wildlife prioritization plans."

“From these studies, wildlife mitigation features can be added to planned highway improvement projects,” said Steve Harelson, CDOT Chief Engineer.

“The prioritization plans provide us with a proactive approach to pursue strategic wildlife-highway mitigation where it is needed most, to allow wildlife to safely cross busy highways and decrease the potential of high risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions.”

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks

Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski area adds historic attraction

A Colorado ski area is adding a historic attraction to its portfolio. Monarch Mountain recently announced acquiring the Monarch Crest Scenic Tramway and the building atop the Continental Divide that has served as a tourist stop since the 1950s. The tramway opened in 1966 for rides above 12,000 feet in non-winter months. Between Salida and Gunnison, drivers along Monarch Pass have pulled over for a bathroom break, snack or souvenir inside the concrete shop, which was rebuilt in 1989 after a fire.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado

If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Man sentenced for shooting Rocky Mountain National Park ranger

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, 29-year old Daron Marquel Ellis, from Aurora, has been sentenced to 23 and a half years in federal prison for shooting a park ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park in 2021. The sentence was delivered on Monday after Ellis pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree of a federal officer and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, officials said. ...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

182 major US cities ranked for 'safety' – Colorado spots fail to break top 100

Do you feel safe in Colorado? Has that changed in recent years?. A recent report from WalletHub sought to determine how major American cities compared when it came to various categories of safety – 'home & community' safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. Out of the three Colorado spots found on the list, none broke the top 100 in the 'overall' ranking.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Drive-thru holiday display to open on America's highest suspension bridge

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, America's highest suspension bridge is about to become a winter wonderland. Starting later this month, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-thru holiday lights display. Guests are invited to drive across the bridge, which sits roughly 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, to view thousands of lights. "Bridge of Lights will give every guest the opportunity to not only drive across...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Powder primer: A closer look at Colorado's ski areas

Claim to fame: A-Basin is known as “The Legend.” That’s partly due to its long season — known for more operating days than any other ski area in Colorado, typically opening first in North America and sometimes staying open through Independence Day. More so, the nickname is rooted in history. This was the first post-World War II ski area to open in the state.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

UPDATE: I-70 Westbound reopened at about 11:10 AM. Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours.
GEORGETOWN, CO
OutThere Colorado

A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado

They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Mountain lion found resting in window well

If your home has window wells, then chances are you have found the occasional critter get trapped inside of them. Spiders, prairie dogs, and perhaps a mouse or two, are all common examples. Last week, two home owners in Wyoming were completely taken aback when they discovered an adult mountain...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado

According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy