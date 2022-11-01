CPW warns of wildlife vs vehicle collisions as daylight saving time comes to an end

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Coloradans will gain an hour on Sunday as daylight saving time comes to an end. With darker commutes in store in the mornings and evenings, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) would like to remind the public to drive with caution to avoid hitting wildlife.

“With the changing seasons and snow already in the mountains, we are seeing a lot of deer and elk across our highways that motorists need to look out for,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung in a news release.

“It is important for people to adhere to speed limits and remember that many of our highways have reduced speed limits from dusk until dawn to help prevent collisions with wildlife. Drivers should be aware of animals in town, on county roads and on highways and keep their eyes on the road and shoulders to help prevent dangerous collisions.”

CPW advises drivers to be aware, drive with caution, and slow down at night. When faced with an animal in the headlights, drivers may have to make difficult decisions.

If there are no cars behind them and the driver can safely slow down to a stop, then they should. However, if there is not enough time to stop or there are cars behind them, drivers should "drive through" at a slight angle toward the animal's back side.

“The worst choice you can make is to swerve outside your lane or slam on your brakes with vehicles behind you. People can end up in serious crashes when they let their emotions take over to save Bambi or his friends," Colorado State Patrol Officer Trooper Josh Lewis in an earlier news release.

The department has also partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), to decrease animal vs vehicle collisions, through developing "wildlife prioritization plans."

“From these studies, wildlife mitigation features can be added to planned highway improvement projects,” said Steve Harelson, CDOT Chief Engineer.

“The prioritization plans provide us with a proactive approach to pursue strategic wildlife-highway mitigation where it is needed most, to allow wildlife to safely cross busy highways and decrease the potential of high risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions.”