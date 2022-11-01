ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Annville-based 911 Rapid Response opens massive workshop for their firetruck division

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
The vehicle upfitting company 911 Rapid Response was conceptualized by owner Mark Sallada during his time as a police officer in Lower Swatara Township.

"The third day after I was put in police work, I was told you're in charge of the fleet, and I was 21 at the time," Sallada said. "There wasn't a ton of vehicles, there was 11 or 12 of them. They were like, 'You've gotta order two cars.' So I ordered the cars, and they were like, 'Don't forget to order the equipment.' I was like, 'It doesn't come with it?' They were like, 'No, it doesn't come with it."

"Then they were like, 'Oh yeah, you need to get this radio from the guy, then you need to go over here to get graphics, then this guy will put in the cage and push bumper and then this guy does the lights.'"

The process didn't make sense to him and brought him to the conclusion that there should be a place that provides the installations of everything a first responder could need in their vehicle.

The business began as Sallada Services and focused primarily on lights.

Since then, the company has branched out into different divisions all located on the same site at 700 W. Main St. in Annville.

911 Rapid Response is the upfitter of emergency and commercial vehicles like police cruisers and EMS trucks, Mark it Graphics designs and installs decals and wraps, Just Box it produces custom vehicle organizers, shelves and boxes out of their wood shop and Homeland Outfitters supplies firearms, ammunition and apparel from its 8,000 square foot showroom.

Vengeant Apparatus, a division started just four years ago, builds custom-made emergency response vehicles from the chassis up for fire departments across the country.

As a result of a high demand for the vehicles, 911 Rapid Response has officially opened its 17,000 square foot state-of-the-art shop designed specifically to build their Vengeant Apparatus line of trucks.

"We were able to do about 20 Vengeant Apparatus pieces a year. With the new building we figure we can do between 40 and 50 vehicles a year," Sallada said. "I have 36 approved right now, so I'm almost at max capacity already."

Sallada also said that he has about 62 quotes in the works right now and predicts that a bit over half of those will turn into jobs.

A mobile indoor classroom truck for Commonwealth Charter Academy, an online cyber school and a new hazmat truck with a command center for Lebanon County, are just two projects that Vengeant Apparatus will be working on in the new shop.

The $2.4 million workshop, dedicated to Sallada's mother and father, was built with the needs of their employees in mind, including two blue-tooth connected overhead bridge cranes, year-round climate control and a maintenance office.

The new shop also includes a custom-built paint room with paint resistant walls and a paint mixer able to mix multiple cans at a time.

Previously, the trucks had to be painted off site and had been one of the most difficult parts of the process in terms of scheduling, Sallada said.

Now, every part of the process in building these trucks is able to be done in house.

Because the company has costumers all over the country who travel to pick the trucks up, a suite was built above the shop. The suite includes three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a common area fitted with couches, a television, a window that overlooks the workshop floor and a fireman’s pole.

"There's nothing else like it in the world," Sallada said. "You won't go anywhere else to find it because there isn't anything. We're the only company that puts their people upstairs where they got their truck built from."

In addition to the workshop the company has made several changes to its site like repurposing the space that Vengeant Apparatus used to occupy and changing around office locations. They're also currently in the process of remodeling part of the showroom floor as an area to be used by the graphics department.

With all the movement and additions to the site, Sallada said that they will be looking for five or six new employees in the near future and will continue hiring on an extended timeline.

Sallada said that the business will take a break on expanding once the graphics department remodel is complete and Homeland Outfitters is better advertised.

