Brooksville, FL

Death Investigation Underway Near First Presbyterian Church In Brooksville

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Death Investigation near the First Presbyterian Church on Bell Avenue in Brooksville.

At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Investigators and forensic technicians are currently on the scene, according to HCSO.

We will update this story as more details are released.

