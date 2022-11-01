Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 3, 2022. Mrs. May will be remembered for her quick wit, sweet smile and ability to build a sense of community. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, going on vacations, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her husband, fishing or boating at Lake of the Ozarks, dancing or being with family. Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Newburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leah Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Vernon May, who died in 2006.

