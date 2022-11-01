Read full article on original website
Anna Mae Clements, 94, Festus
Anna Mae Clements, 94, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Clements worked for Browning Arms for many years. She enjoyed playing piano, working on puzzles, talking politics and playing games with family and friends. Born May 20, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sally McDowell.
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, Festus
Myrl Emil Hook, 90, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Hook worked as a meat cutter at various groceries in St. Louis, Pevely, and Festus, including Gannon’s and Queen’s Markets. He also worked as a funeral direction for Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus and Pevely. He was a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army and a longtime member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus, Knights of Columbus Council 1230 and American Legion Post 253. Born April 22, 1932, in Imperial, he was the son of the late Ivy A. (Herrell) and William J. Hook. He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia (Karl) Hook.
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, Festus
Deborah Gail “Debbie” Blaha, 69, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Blaha was a teacher for 33 years in the Jefferson R-7 School District, the last 15 as a Title 1 reading specialist for kindergarten. She was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Born Oct. 19, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Delores Elaine (Czarnecki) and George Adam Schmidt.
Shirley Ann Thomure, 86, Festus
Shirley Ann Thomure, 86, of Festus died Nov. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Thomure was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Festus, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Kuester) and James Hendrix. She is survived by a daughter: Sandra Parks of Festus; a son: Heath (Stephanie)...
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, Cedar Hill
Barbara A. (Smith) May, 91, of Cedar Hill died Nov. 3, 2022. Mrs. May will be remembered for her quick wit, sweet smile and ability to build a sense of community. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, going on vacations, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her husband, fishing or boating at Lake of the Ozarks, dancing or being with family. Born Oct. 4, 1931, in Newburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leah Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Vernon May, who died in 2006.
Funston E. ‘Spud’ Warren, 89, Fenton
Funston E. “Spud” Warren, 89, of Fenton died Oct. 30, 222, in St. Louis. Mr. Warren was an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, camping, working around the house and the yard, watching old Western movies, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with family. Born Nov. 21, 1932, in Shannon County, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice (Heaton) Warren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Thelma (Martin) Warren.
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, Arnold
Velvie Marie Baldwin, 94, of Arnold died Nov. 4, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Baldwin was a longtime member of Bethesda General Baptist Church in Imperial. She retired as an office worker, having worked for Sears, Roebuck, and Sligo Steel. Born July 3, 1928, in Irondale, she was the daughter of the late Lulu (Hicks) ad Edmond Max Rieffer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Glenwood “Bud” Baldwin.
Brian L. Murray, 62, Dittmer
Brian L. Murray, 62, of Dittmer died Oct. 22, 2022. Mr. Murray enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his brother, Joe, maintaining the family’s country place in Potosi. Born Nov. 25, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of Kathryn Murray and the late Leonard Everett and Sabina (Meyer) Murray.
N. Scott Kordick, 58, Cedar Hill
N. Scott Kordick, 58, of Cedar Hill died Oct. 19, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Kordick grew up in New Jersey and Indiana, completing his schooling at Carmel High School in Carmel, Ind. He worked at Chrysler in St. Louis until he retired in 2009. He enjoyed hunting for Native American artifacts, fishing, float trips, whittling, cooking, making improvement on his property and mowing his grass. Born Dec. 26, 1963, in Santa Ana, Calif., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Linda (Tedoldi) Kordick.
Barbara Helen Haynes, 91, Arnold
Barbara Helen Haynes, 91, of Arnold died Oct. 27, 222, in St. Louis. Mrs. Haynes maintained her British citizenship while living in the United States. She was an accomplished watercolor artist, loved traveling the world with family and friends and had a tremendous green thumb, spending much of her time in the garden. Born July 17, 1931, in Salisbury, England, she was the daughter of the late Cyril George and Helen (Broadbent) Trotman. She was preceded in death by her husband: David William Morley Haynes.
Ruth Janet Lagermann, 71, High Ridge
Ruth Janet Lagermann, 71, of High Ridge died Oct. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Lagermann was a builder from earliest childhood and worked for many years at H.R. Electric making parts for machines. She was a member of Faith Community Church in House Springs, where she enjoyed volunteering at its Peace by Piece store. She enjoyed snow and snowmen and loved spending time with family and her beloved dog, Cinnamon. Born May 27, 1951, in Elvins, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ethel (Hurst) Leonard.
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, Festus
Ann Marie Douglas, 78, of Festus died Nov. 1, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 16, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Marie Ethel (Larson) and Roy William Sander. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Clarence W. Douglas. She is survived by...
Lester James Thoma, 79, Hillsboro
Lester James Thoma, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 2, 2022, at home. Mr. Thoma moved to St. Louis in 1945 and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968. He worked for General Electric as an electrician and Chrysler as a robotics welder repairman, retiring as a UAW member from the Chrysler Fenton plant in June 2007. He was a fourth-degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council 6401 and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Born Feb. 23, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of Joseph and Agnes (Artmann) Thoma.
Calendar of events Nov. 3 to Nov. 10
Electronics recycling event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jefferson College, Hillsboro campus near the Fine Arts Building. All electronics and appliances accepted; fee for items with freon, CRT monitors, LED, LCD and plasma television sets and console and projection TV sets. Fees range from $5 to $50. A fee of $10 will be charged to accept any item containing freon. Only cash accepted. Plastic, glass, cans and cardboard accepted. Call 636-797-5043 or 314-691-3469.
Fenton Legion plans to unveil new mural on Veterans Day
American Legion Post 400 in Fenton is inviting veterans and other members of the public to a fish fry and mural unveiling on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Legion assistant finance officer Mike Masters of Imperial, a Navy veteran, said the fish fry will run from 3-7 p.m., and the mural unveiling is at 5 p.m., both at the Legion hall, 2 Gravois Road, in Fenton.
Anna Belle Ashcraft, 93, Affton
Anna Belle Ashcraft, 93, of Affton died Oct. 29, 2022, at Scenic View Nursing Home. Mrs. Ashcraft was a cafeteria attendant. Born Nov. 11, 1928, in Eminence, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Tella (Johnson) Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Samuel Edwin Ashcraft.
Carol Jeanne (Kaag) Bacher, 87, House Springs
Carol Jeanne (Kaag) Bacher, 87, of House Springs died Oct. 29, 2022, at Mother of Good Counsel Home. Mrs. Bacher graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953. She was a longtime volunteer with the Jefferson County Library Friends of the Library. She enjoyed attending her children’s activities while they were growing up. She also liked playing Bingo, reading books, taking walks and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born Sept. 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Spindler) Dobrotinic and Clarence Kaag.
Blackcat boys, Grandview girls win districts
Herculaneum’s boys cross country team will defend its Class 3 state title at Gans Creek in Columbia on Saturday after winning the District 1 meet at the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex on Oct. 29. Placing two runners in the top five and four in the first 15, the Blackcats...
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
ICYMI: P&Z gives cold shoulder to homeless center
The future is not promising for a plan to build a homeless rehabilitation facility in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro. After a public hearing on Oct. 27, the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 against recommending the proposal submitted by New Hope Fellowship Church in High Ridge.
