Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Eugene Public Works crews prepare for possible stormy weather
Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've seen that localized flooding....
KVAL
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
KVAL
Crescent Ranger District Firefighters begin pile burning
CRESCENT, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service says that Crescent Ranger District firefighters plan to start pile burning. The districts fire specialists hope to accomplish 1,300 acres of pile burning during this fall and winter. According to the Forest Service, pile burn units are distributed across the district bordering near:
KVAL
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
KVAL
Lane County Shelter options for cold weather nights below 30 degrees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Night-time temperatures are dropping steadily and looking ahead to the start of next week there are several days where overnight temperatures are forecasted to be at, or below 30 degrees. We've told you about the need for volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul, as they...
KVAL
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
KVAL
New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
KVAL
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
KVAL
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
KVAL
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
KVAL
Oregon State Police ask for public assistance with a cow shot in a field
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in finding more information about a bovine that was shot in a field in Douglas County. Police say on October 31, around 11:00 p.m., OSP was alerted by a landowner that a cow was shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek.
KVAL
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
KVAL
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
KVAL
Man in custody after early morning standoff with police
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
KVAL
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
KVAL
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
KVAL
Tracking voter turnout in Lane County
Update 2: We're following up on voter turnout across our region, as sealed ballots are continuing to get mailed, dropped off, and submitted ahead of Election Day next Tuesday, November 8th. In Lane County more ballots are coming in as we near the end of the work week. Nearly 29...
KVAL
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
KVAL
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
Comments / 0