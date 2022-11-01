ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

talbotspy.org

Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022

These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative

The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
pasadenavoice.com

AAUW Book Used Book Sale

The annual AAUW Book Sale will be held Nov 3-6 at a new location at Park Plaza, 560-F Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park (to the right of JoAnn Fabrics). The sale offers a wide variety of books including fiction, biography, history, science, religion, arts and crafts, cookbooks, coffee table books, children's books and more.
SEVERNA PARK, MD

