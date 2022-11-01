Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Council Meeting Highlights, Tuesday, November 1, 2022
These highlights only reflect the business items covered from the Council’s approved agenda. To view the complete County Council meeting, please visit: Talbot County Meeting Videos – Talbot County, Maryland (www.talbotcountymd.gov). Proclamation – American Education Week – November 14-18, 2022 – The Council presented a proclamation to Dr....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County executive candidate profile: Republican Jessica Haire
PASADENA, Md. -- In Anne Arundel County, a recent poll shows Democratic incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman is ahead of Republican challenger Jessica Haire by 8 points with less than a week to go until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Haire...
nbc25news.com
Judge lets suit against Baltimore City Schools proceed with 'everyone in America watching'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge denied a motion filed by Baltimore City and Baltimore City Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Baltimore City couple against the school system alleging misuse of tax dollars, allowing the case to move into the discovery phase. Jovani Patterson, and his...
Early voting in Anne Arundel County continues, 24,000 ballots cast
Early voting is going well at the 9 early voting sites in Anne Arundel County. Officials say about 24,000 votes have been cast so far.
Maryland voters turn out for the last day of early voting
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Early voting in Maryland wrapped up Thursday evening, and hundreds of voters turned up at the polls across Prince George’s County. Election officials said the turnout within the past 7 days was low, but that was mainly due to the various voting options Maryland offers. Many people showed up […]
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team previews recommendations reached by Baltimore Squeegee Collaborative
The Baltimore mayor's Squeegee Collaborative wrapped up its work on creating a comprehensive approach to eradicating the problem across the city. The 11 News I-Team on Thursday exclusively spoke with members of the collaborative who discussed what the public can expect to happen next. For many squeegee workers, their days...
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
Nottingham MD
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com
Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter
TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
severnaparkvoice.com
Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations
The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
pasadenavoice.com
AAUW Book Used Book Sale
The annual AAUW Book Sale will be held Nov 3-6 at a new location at Park Plaza, 560-F Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park (to the right of JoAnn Fabrics). The sale offers a wide variety of books including fiction, biography, history, science, religion, arts and crafts, cookbooks, coffee table books, children's books and more.
Comments / 0