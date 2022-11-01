Sketch Generated of Armed Robbery Suspect Who Killed Dog

Tampa Police Detectives are asking the community to look at the attached image. The sketch was generated based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue on October 28, 2022.

The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6'4". He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.

Tampa Police Detectives are working to develop additional leads in this case. One resident has already provided camera footage that shows the suspect running from the scene. Investigators are asking the community to review their own security footage and share anything they feel may help in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the rendered sketch, or who may have additional information that could help detectives identify the suspect, is asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813.231.6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or sending a tip through TIP411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, and possibly be eligible for a reward, can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.