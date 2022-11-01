ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sketch Generated of Armed Robbery Suspect Who Killed Dog

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
Tampa Police Detectives are asking the community to look at the attached image. The sketch was generated based on the description of the suspect who shot and killed a dog during an attempted armed robbery in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue on October 28, 2022.

The suspect has been described as a thin black male, approximately 6'4". He was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun when he was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.

Tampa Police Detectives are working to develop additional leads in this case. One resident has already provided camera footage that shows the suspect running from the scene. Investigators are asking the community to review their own security footage and share anything they feel may help in the case.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the rendered sketch, or who may have additional information that could help detectives identify the suspect, is asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813.231.6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or sending a tip through TIP411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, and possibly be eligible for a reward, can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

Related
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. - A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies. According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.
BRANDON, FL

