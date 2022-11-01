ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United’s October Player Of The Month Nominees Revealed

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United have revealed their four nominees for their player of the month award for October.

Manchester United have announced their shortlist for the internal player of the month award for October. Four stand out United stars have been named in the nominees and could be hard for fans to pick their deserved winner.

It’s been a great month for United in October. Erik Ten Hag ’s side have been very consistent and are now eight games unbeaten following some top results and performances.

The four players who have been nominated for October’s award have been listed on the official website of the club. The four players include; Casemiro , Diogo Dalot , Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford .

Dalot has been one player that is consistently receiving praise for his improved form this season. The Portuguese right back was exceptional in United’s win against West Ham on Sunday.

Martinez is a player that has been a shining star since arriving at Old Trafford. The centre back has once again performed to an impeccable standard in the month of October proving why he is becoming a fan favourite.

Casemiro has fully come into his own in the last month. The Brazilian has now begun to start regularly under Ten Hag and had a great month during October where he also scored his first United goal.

And finally, Rashford. The Englishman has found the net a number of times in October. The now 25 year old scored a landmark 100th goal for United on Sunday against West Ham.

