Related
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
Amboy News
Amboy school district is going electric
AMBOY — There was a big announcement made by the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday, Oct. 26, which included the Amboy school district. Amboy was approved a grant worth $790,000. The bulk of the grant, $750,000 will be used to purchase two electric buses, while the remaining $40,000 will...
Pecatonica names new village president
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica has a new village board president. Village Trustee Tom Heister will take over the job. Fellow trustees picked Heister during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. He replaces Bill Smull, who resigned last week for what he said was health reasons. Heister said that he looks forward to working with […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Joins List of Municipalities That Allow UTV’s on Their Streets
UTV owners in Rock Falls will be happy to learn they can now operate their vehicles in Rock Falls. In order to join the growing number of communities in the Sauk Valley who allow these vehicles to use city streets, the Rock Falls City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night allowing them within the city limits.
aroundptown.com
United Way of Whiteside County Moving to a New Location
Submitted by Keri Olson, CEO United Way of Whiteside County. The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) will relocate to a new office next month. For more than 30 years UWWC has called 502 1st Ave, Sterling their home. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” stated Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and we just don’t need as much space.”
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved
The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
doniphanherald.com
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans to close it
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt is up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2017 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Says Building Material Costs Have Delayed Construction of New Hilton Hotel
Even though City Officials have explained and repeatedly said they are coming, many people in Dixon are still impatient about when real progress will be made. Most of the impatience is centered on the I-88 Corridor. The city has constantly spoke about the two new hotels coming in. The Hilton...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist named to Illinois' medical board
Maria Laporta, MD, chief of anesthesiology at Freeport (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, was named a member of the Illinois State Medical Board, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said Oct. 31. Dr. Laporta also practices with Rockford (Ill.) Anesthesiologists Associates. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Laporta serves as a clinical assistant professor...
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
Win Tickets to the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular
There's nothing like getting crafty during the holiday season with some of your closest friends and family. And 97ZOK wants to be a part of those important memories you're going to make. That's why we want to give you the ultimate girls shopping weekend! So grab your mom, sister, cousin and ALL your besties for a fun day at the Rockford, Illinois Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular.
aroundptown.com
Pizza Maker Wanted (Help Wanted)
Pizza Joe’s in Prophetstown is looking for someone to make pizzas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Please call Dave at 815.564.8260 for details.
aroundptown.com
Lyndon’s Salute To Veterans (photos)
The Lyndon Area Historical Society will once again host a “Salute to Area Veterans” at their museum at 405 4th Street West in Lyndon on Sunday, November 13th from 2-4:00PM. Members of the Society have spent hours putting creating individual displays for dozens and dozens of area Veterans....
aroundptown.com
High School Students Participate In Music Festival (video)
Erie and Prophetstown High School students represented their respective schools at the Three Rivers Athletics Conference Music Festival on Tuesday at Kewanee High School. The students, selected by their instructors, spent 4 1/2 hours practicing with the honor band or choir with members from all 15 conference schools. The groups performed a concert to conclude the event.
Stateline Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To Go
If making Thanksgiving dinner isn’t your thing, you’re in luck this year! Some of the best local restaurants in the Rockford area are offering Thanksgiving Dinner packages that make the day a breeze. All you have to do is pick up your items, bring them home, reheat, and eat! It couldn’t be any easier! Make sure you put in your order soon because these are limited-time offers.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 28-31
OREGON — On Oct. 28, at approximately 11:47 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of North Illinois Route 251. Upon further investigation, deputies placed Ruben A. Romero-Carreno, 39, of Rockford, under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Romero-Carreno was transported to the Ogle County Jail without incident and held in lieu of bond. Romero-Carreno was additionally cited for Improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
