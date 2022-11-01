Read full article on original website
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee That You Can Visit
Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
Six Tennessee State Parks offering Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving Day is now less than three weeks away, and you may be starting to plan your holiday. Wouldn't you like to enjoy a home-cooked meal with your loved ones, without having to do the cooking or cleaning up?
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
Tennessee looks at dropping mandatory test for novice teachers, combatting staff shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Whether someone has a degree in another field, and they're in the process of student teaching or interning, they must take a mandatory test in order to move forward in the education career. The education teacher performance assessment (EDTPA) is a national test that was...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike
Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.
Pioneer Day at Poe's Tavern Historical Park
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Steve Smith talks about the upcoming is Saturday's Pioneer Day at the Poe's Tavern Historical Park! The event is located at 9835 Dayton Pike in Soddy-Daisy and will begin at 9am and will end at 4pm.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Rate of clinic visits in Tennessee for flu-like illnesses among highest in country
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among 11 states now experiencing "high" flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state was among only a handful during the CDC's Flu View report last week, a list which has now grown to 11 states. South Carolina and Washington, D.C. were also among that handful but have been upgraded to seeing "very high" activity.
Meg Gorman talks about her 2nd campaign against Chuck Fleischmann
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, from Tennessee's third district is running for his 7th term. NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe talked to Fleischmann last week. Today Josh spoke to Meg Gorman, Fleischmann's Democratic challenger. Meg Gorman also ran in Tennessee's third congressional...
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
FBI: Tennessee universities, colleges see 'marked increase' in sextortion attempts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning Tennessee college students of increasing sextortion scams. FBI Knoxville stated on Twitter Wednesday "Tennessee college and university campuses have seen a marked increase in sextortion attempts aimed at students." Sextortion takes place when the victim is either duped into sending pictures...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America's worst flu season in more than a decade.
